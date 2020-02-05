10 Amazing Energy Saving Hacks for Spring

Anybody that is serious about saving the planet should make green living a priority every day of the year. However, we need to emphasize sustainability more in some months than others. The Department of Energy has shared some great ways to save energy during the spring.

These guidelines couldn’t have come at a better time. Spring will be here in a just months. It’s a time of year that everyone looks forward to thanks to the warmer, nicer weather and plenty of activities to enjoy both indoors and out.

However, as the temperatures grow steadily warmer, you will want to save energy this spring. Here are 10 useful spring energy saving tips that can help you save money and be kind to the environment.

Change Timers Settings for Lights

If you are like many homeowners, you probably have timers on a few lights in your home that allow those lights to automatically turn on at a specific time. During the spring, the days get longer, which means the sun remains out later and later. Change the timer settings for the lights so that they go on at the new sundown. It will ensure that you are conserving energy. You can also enjoy the natural light of the sun since it remains light outside longer than during the winter.

Weatherproof Your Home

It’s important to weatherproof your home during the spring and all year long, in general. Caulk off any doors or windows that have cracks or holes that allow outside air and moisture to get into your home. Doing this can save precious air indoors and prevent heat or air conditioning from seeping out. Your home will feel more comfortable and you will stop throwing away money on your energy bills in the process.

Replace Your Old Windows

Many older homes have old outdated windows that may have cracks around the edges that allow air to escape and get in from outdoors. They can also lead to leaks when it rains and a draft. Both of these issues can be a real problem. Replacing those with new Energy Star windows can make all the difference in the world and keep you feeling comfortable throughout the spring and all year long.

Use Cold Water to Wash Laundry

If you have a washing machine, you already know it uses plenty of energy to do a load of laundry. However, the best thing you can do to save energy when using this appliance is to strictly use cold water settings. Using hot water makes your washing machine work twice as hard and wastes precious energy. Stick to cold water for both washing and rinsing your laundry loads.

Avoid Peak Energy Times

The peak hours for using energy is between 4 and 6 pm. During the spring, you should try to avoid using any major appliances during those peak hours to avoid using up too much energy. This can help you to save money on your energy bills and prevent a potential power outage as well. This is especially crucial during times when there is an announcement of an electrical emergency such as a brownout.

Hang Your Laundry

Even if you have a dryer, during the spring, you can save a lot of energy by opting to hang your laundry on a line instead. Give the dryer a rest and you will certainly notice a difference in your energy bills. Whether you have a laundry line or rack in your basement or outside in your yard, your laundry will also dry faster than you think. Since spring brings warmer temperatures, you can enjoy a fresh, dry and wonderfully smelling bunch of clothes or linens by allowing them to air dry.

Open Your Windows

Once spring is in full swing and the temperatures continue getting warmer, you should open the windows in your home. This can help to keep you and your family cool while indoors thanks to a cross breeze coming in. As an alternative to turning on your air conditioner, it can save you a great deal of energy and money on your bills. Do this while the temperatures are still relatively mild.

Turn Off What’s Not in Use

Appliances use a lot of energy even when just plugged in. If you aren’t using certain appliances, turn them off or even unplug them if possible.

Use the Microwave

Use your microwave instead of the stove whenever possible. Microwaves use less energy and heat food at a fraction of the time it takes a stove to do the same. You may even want to use your barbecue outdoors if you have one.

Use Shades and Awnings

While the spring gets hotter, use shades, blinds and drapes in your home to keep the sun from overheating the inside of your home. You can also get awnings for the exterior of your home to achieve the same goal.

These energy saving tips will help your entire family feel better this coming spring. Your wallet will also appreciate you for following them.