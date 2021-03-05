The Best Electric Cars You Can Buy in 2021

Governments all across the world are ramping up the pressure on automakers to reduce CO2 emissions from traditional diesel and petrol cars. Electric vehicles are gaining popularity, especially because of factors, such as infrastructure development and various tax & charging incentives, and not to mention lower fuel costs.

If you’re looking to purchase a car whether via cash or car financing, why not turn to the electric car market to see if there’s something for you? Today, we’ll take you through the top EV’s in 2021, so keep reading to find out who made it to the top!

Tesla Model 3

Model 3 is available for purchase for just £42,500. This car is Tesla’s most affordable model. The battery range is between 254 miles and 348 miles, depending on a trim level which is excellent for an electric car. It has great technology on-board too, as well as alloy wheels, a large infotainment system which looks like a tablet in Standard Range Plus and Long-Range trims, and the addition of heated seats, 20’’ alloy wheels and LED fog lights in the top-spec Performance trim.

This is a great electric vehicle to lower your carbon footprint. Mass production of cars like the Tesla Model 3 could help save the planet in time.

Porsche Taycan

This car is the most direct competitor to Tesla Model 3, although it is a lot more expensive and with cost starting from £83,580. Taycan breaks all the stereotypes that EVs have and is a power to reckon with, as Turbo S trim goes from 0-60 mph in only 2.6s! Taycan 4S and Turbo trim both have all-wheel-drive (AWD) and a larger battery range of up to 301 miles, while base trim Taycan has rear-wheel drive. It’s a thrill to drive it, even though it’s on the heavier side due to batteries, the steering feels effortless.

Kia e-Niro

If you’re looking for an affordable EV that is also SUV, Kia e-Niro is for you, with prices starting from £26,829. It has a superb battery range of up to 282 miles and is a solid, practical choice. It’s also fuel-efficient and has three trim levels to choose from, which are numbered from 2 to 4+ and all come with 17’’ alloy wheels, roof rails, solar glass and rain-sensing front wipers. There are many comfort features too – from power lumbar support to a heated steering wheel which is useful for those cold winter mornings.

Polestar 2

Polestar is a new player in the EV market, co-owned by its parent companies’ Volvo and Chinese automotive company Geely. It retails for £49,900 in the UK and you can purchase additional extras, such as Nappa leather interior, metallic paint colours, 20’’ alloy wheels and a performance pack. Polestar 2 has AWD, an infotainment system with voice control and a 78kWh battery pack, with a 292-mile range. The design reflects Scandi-chic and is one of the most good-looking electric cars.

Jaguar I-PACE

This car is Jaguar’s first attempt to make an electric vehicle and it succeeded already – with over 40,000 cars sold since 2018. It’s got two electric motors, AWD and 395bhp which is quite quick and just like Polestar 2, has a 292-mile battery range. It has also won the 2019 European Car of the Awards with prices starting at £64,625.

Do you agree with our list? Which electric car do you think is the best? Share it in the comments!