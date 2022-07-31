Plant-Based Protein Coffee is Eco-Friendly & Healthy

We have talked extensively about the benefits of following a plant-based diet. You can see this infographic for more information.

BBC has a report showing that vegan diets are better for the planet. Other research has corroborated this finding. Some estimates suggest that the carbon footprint of an omnivore diet is 7.2 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent a day, while it is only 2.9 kg for people on a vegan diet.

You should look into all kinds of plant-based foods when you want to live a vegan diet. There are some great plant-based coffees worth trying.

They are not just great for the planet. They are healthy and promote weight loss!

Plant-Based Coffee is Healthy and Good for the Planet

Looking to lose weight? Do you want to have an eco-friendly diet? Incorporating a plant-based protein coffee into your diet could help give you the edge you need to slim down. It also has a small carbon footprint, so it is great to drink if you care about the planet.

Think of it as a protein shake with delicious, iced coffee flavor, that’s becoming increasingly popular as a way to fuel up before a workout or power through a busy day. Some people are replacing their morning coffee, some are just making this a permanent addition. But what many people don’t realize is that protein coffee can also be an eco-friendly option that is also an effective tool for weight loss!

We have talked about ways farmers are looking to become more sustainable. Plant-based coffee is made from natural farming practices that promote this agenda.

What is Protein Coffee?

Protein coffee is simply protein powder and coffee combined. Protein powder is a concentrated form of protein that is often made from whey or plant-based proteins like pea protein or rice protein.

Adding protein to your coffee can help boost its calorie-burning potential and promote satiety, both of which can contribute to weight loss. It also comes from natural ingredients, so it is better for the planet.

How Protein Coffee Can Help You Lose Weight

There are a few ways in which protein coffee can help you lose weight:

1. It can boost your metabolism.

The caffeine in coffee is known to increase thermogenesis or the body’s production of heat. This process requires energy, meaning it burns calories. Adding protein to your coffee can further increase thermogenesis, leading to even more calorie burning.

2. It can keep you feeling full.

Plant-based protein is one of the most filling nutrients (and has low calories) which means it can help you stay satisfied after eating. This is especially beneficial if you’re trying to lose weight as it can help you avoid snacking or overeating later in the day. Some use it as a meal replacement, however, talk to your physician or dietician before incorporating it as such.

3. It can increase your fat burning.

Adding protein to coffee can also promote the release of GLP-1, a hormone that encourages the body to burn fat for energy.

4. It provides lasting energy.

Coffee is known for its ability to improve focus and energy levels. However, the effects are often short-lived and can lead to an energy crash later on. Protein helps to slow down the absorption of caffeine, providing more sustained energy throughout the day.

5. It can help you exercise for longer.

If you’re trying to lose weight, exercising is essential. Protein coffee can give you the extra energy you need to power through a workout and help your body burn more calories.

Best Coffee Protein Powder for Weight Loss

When it comes to choosing a protein powder for weight loss, quality is key. Look for a powder that is:

Low in calories: A good protein powder should have around 100 calories or less per serving.

High in protein: Make sure the powder you choose has at least 10 grams of protein per serving.

Low in carbohydrates: Choose a powder with 5 grams of carbs or less per serving.

Plant-based: Plant-based protein powders are easier to digest and tend to be lower in calories than animal-based powders.

Gluten-Free: If you have celiac disease, look for a gluten-free ingredients list.

Takeaways

If you’re looking to lose weight, adding a plant-based protein coffee powder to your diet could help give you the edge you need. Choose a quality powder that is low in calories and high in protein and enjoy it before a workout or as part of a healthy breakfast or snack.

Coffee Protein powders are a great way to increase your protein intake without having to eat more meat or dairy. With delicious taste, these new type of protein shakes are low in calories and fat, making them an ideal addition to any weight loss plan. So if you’re looking for a delicious and easy way to help shed those extra pounds, try this protein coffee recipe today!

Frequently Asked Questions

With so many protein powders on the market, which is the best protein powder?

If you’re looking for weight loss, consider a plant-based protein powder to increase your satiety (the feeling of being full). Watch out for some of the ridiculously tasty protein powders, they could have artificial sweeteners, and go for one with natural and simple ingredients. Pea protein and brown rice protein are some of the best plant-based protein powders for weight loss.

Can I make my own protein coffee?

Yes! If you’re not looking to purchase protein coffee, and instead would like to make your own protein drink, you can mix your hot coffee, or cold coffee with plant protein, or whey protein, Feel free to add unsweetened almond milk (to keep it low calories) and blend it all. Serve with ice cubes if you’d like a refreshing feeling!

Help the Planet and Your Body with Plant-Based Coffee

You will help the planet by following a plant-based diet. Plant-based coffee will also help you be eco-friendlier while also losing weight.