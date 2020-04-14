5 Terrible File Sharing Habits that Can Cripple Your Green Business

Are you running a green business? Just because it is sustainable doesn’t mean that you can afford to be technologically incompetent. You need to understand the dos and don’ts of technology, including sharing files the right way.

Sound File Sharing Strategies Will Govern the Growth of Many Green Businesses

Green businesses are positioned to really take off this year. The rapid outbreak of the Coronavirus crisis means that a growing number of consumers are reevaluating their priorities. They are starting to appreciate the importance of environmentally-friendly companies.

The opportunities are clearer when you look at recent survey data. FranchiseHelp data shows that 88% of customers feel that environmental protection is very important, but only 53% want the government to be the driving force behind policies to help the planet. This means that companies need to step up to fill the void.

However, the success of your green company is going to depend on how competently it is run. Some mistakes can drive even the most promising green businesses into the ground. Poor file sharing habits are a prime example.

Why is file sharing so important to the bottom line of a green business? You need to consider the bulk of data shared and the risks associated with it. Then you will understand why more green entrepreneurs need to make good file sharing a core pillar of their business models.

How many files are shared daily in your business? Tens? Hundreds? Perhaps even thousands?

Whatever the case, sending and receiving files is a routine part of every business day. The figure is even higher with green companies, because they try to cut their environmental footprint by going paperless. This sadly puts green businesses at a greater risk of cyberattacks than their less eco-friendly counterparts.

According to the Ponemon Institute, 35% of data breaches are caused by the “human factor.” This means that the mistakes and negligence of employees are very likely to open doors for hackers. Thus, if your employees do not share files properly, your business will be vulnerable. Here are some wrong file-sharing practices and mindsets that should not be tolerated.

Wrong Email Use

While email is eco-friendlier than snail mail and is more economical, it’s one of the riskiest platforms for business communications. Consider the following statistics: 91% of all cyber attacks start with an email and it would cost you at least $100,000 to recover from a phishing attack. All it takes is one misstep from an employee and your company is exposed. That’s why emails should not be used to transfer sensitive data. Even if they are used, there should be encryption.

Using Consumer-Grade Solutions

You may want to think that eco-friendly businesses don’t have to worry about being hacked. Quants Bakery can tell you this isn’t the case. They are an environmentally friendly business that got hacked in 2018.

Unfortunately, some small businesses resort to consumer-grade solutions to run their business. This practice is risky as it exposes the entirety of business to attacks. With Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) and the use of personal level file-sharing services, like Dropbox and Google Drive accounts becoming more popular, businesses are more vulnerable to hackers.

That’s why businesses should only use enterprise or business-grade solutions. This should be done with authorization from your IT department or IT personnel. These solutions often come with higher security and enhanced features to secure customer and business data.

Lack of Clear Policies and Training

When a person gets employed, they are usually given a computer or workspace, a company email address and that’s about it. However, in a complex world full of hackers looking for the next loophole, employees should be properly informed and trained on how to be secure. Such training should be done over and over until security consciousness becomes second nature.

There should be a clear-cut policy regarding how company data is handled. Many companies are joining the zero-trust network strategy where no one inside or outside is trusted. Others opt to use security-enhanced online faxing services. For example, eFax lets you fax online through their encrypted servers when you want to send sensitive information. Others are implementing an advanced firewall, encryption, and multi-factor authentication.

USB Devices

USB devices or flash drives are increasingly becoming more obsolete. However, there are still companies that use them often. These devices are often riskier because they bypass established network security.

If infested with a virus or malware, flash drives can quickly infect a whole system, particularly for systems that are designed to autorun. That’s why such drives should be used cautiously and only by approved personnel. Encryption should also be adopted.

P2P File Sharing

For individuals, peer-to-peer sharing may seem like a good idea, but for businesses, it’s not. P2P technology allows other computers and users to gain access to yours. In many cases, depending on your permissions, P2P users may gain access to all your files. It is one of the easiest ways for malware attacks. As a business, you should avoid this type of solution and train your employees to avoid such software.

Smart File Sharing Principles Are Crucial for the Survival of Green Businesses

You may be running a green business, but that doesn’t mean that you can be careless with technology. Your data is gold. If malicious people gain access to it, they can cripple your eco-friendly business. That is why you should take steps to ensure that files are sent and received properly. Listed above are five bad practices that should be avoided to keep your data safe. Ensure that your business avoids such practices to keep safe.