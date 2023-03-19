How to Plan an Unforgettable Eco-Friendly Trip to Europe

The climate emergency is the biggest crisis currently facing mankind. Experts and activists across the world are warning that, if action is not taken immediately, the effects could be irreversible and catastrophic.

However, that doesn’t mean you should despair and forget about ever enjoying yourself again. You might feel guilty about going on holiday for some sun and relaxation while there is such a pressing matter to hand, but thankfully there are ways to take a trip in an eco-friendly and sustainable way. Let’s find out more.

Do You Have To Fly?

Air travel is one of the biggest contributors towards carbon emissions, accounting for around 2.4% of all emissions globally. Activist groups have long been calling for stricter controls on air travel, but in a world that so relies on fast intercontinental travel, this seems unlikely.

If you want to make your next European trip more eco-friendly, you might consider not travelling by air at all. Modern public transport systems mean that much of Europe is now accessible by coach or train, which can be far more environmentally friendly options.

However, if traveling by bus or train isn’t feasible or practical, there are steps you can take to mitigate the damaging effects of travelling by plane. Choose an airline company that uses modern planes that emit less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

If you are taking repeat trips, it might be worth considering a bus or train to really cut down your carbon footprint. Also, repeat trips can be expensive to insure, it’s definitely worth checking out an annual insurance package. Annual insurance can be cheaper than one off cover, which will be perfect for those taking repeat trips where the likelihood of something going wrong, can go upwards.

Stay At A Sustainable Hotel

As more and more people become aware of the climate crisis, we’re seeing an increasing number of businesses and companies take steps to go green and adopt more eco-friendly business practices.

Sustainable hotels strive to reduce their carbon footprint as much as possible, these can present the perfect option for those looking to have an eco-friendly holiday. Energy consumption management is an important aspect that many sustainable hotels focus on. They will often use energy-efficient lighting and implement strategies to generate their own energy.

What’s more, sustainable hotels will take steps to respect the natural world around them. This can involve things like litter picks and designing designated nature areas for plants and animals to flourish.

Play Your Part

The climate crisis is a global emergency, and it may seem like the actions of an individual are inconsequential. This couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, it is only through a collective worldwide effort that we will be able to tackle the climate crisis.

This means that you need to play your part, no matter how small or insignificant your actions might be. Remember to turn off the water and lights in your hotel room whenever they are not in use. Try cut down on your wastage too, avoid buying items in plastic packaging, and always recycle wherever possible.

When travelling around on holiday, whether it’s to visit a tourist attraction or heading out for a fancy meal, resist the urge to use a taxi. Instead, consider using public transport, this can be a far more sustainable approach. If you want to be truly eco-friendly, rent a bike and use this to get around. Just always remember to wear a helmet and follow the rules of the road.

Conclusion

We are all responsible for tackling the climate emergency. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t get away on holiday, although you may need to reconsider some things to make your holiday eco-friendly.