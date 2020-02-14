Sustainable Ways To Clean Your Memory Foam Mattress

When you think of the routine weekly or monthly cleaning that you need to do, chances are good that cleaning your mattress is not on your list. However, cleaning your mattress is key to reducing allergens, maintaining its comfort and ensuring that it lasts for its lifespan of five to 10 years.

However, you also need to make sure that you clean it in the greenest way possible. Follow these simple tips on how to clean your memory foam mattress.

About Memory Foam

Memory foam is a petroleum product. Made from polyurethane, it is lightweight, flexible and supportive. This is a surprisingly eco-friendly product. The opening in the areas between the foam cells allows your shed skin to infiltrate below the surface. This promotes the proliferation of dust mites without the harsh, toxic cleaning agents that damage the environment. Over time, the filling of the foam with debris causes it to compress and lose its flexibility. Before you begin cleaning your mattress, be sure to refer to the tag or the manufacturer’s website for specific instructions.

Vacuum

The fastest and simplest way to clean your memory foam mattress is with a handheld vacuum or the upholstery attachment on your upright or canister vacuum. It’s a good idea to vacuum the mattress every time you remove the bed sheets. Vacuuming the mattress once per week reduces the ability of dust mites to get into the mattress and removes the shed skin cells and hairs from your body. Vacuum the whole upper surface of the mattress. About every six months, flip the mattress over. Vacuum both sides when you flip the mattress. Be sure to get into all the little nooks and crannies of textured or quilted mattresses.

There are a lot of energy-efficient vacuums out there that you can use. You should give them a try if you are serious about cutting your carbon footprint.

Liquid Stain Removal

Whenever possible, treat stains on your memory foam mattress right away. Prompt stain removal is easier, takes less time, and is more successful. If you see a stain on your bedsheets, chances are good that the mattress absorbed some of the fluid. The foam acts like a sponge, soaking up the liquid and holding it. For a liquid stain, use paper towels or cotton bath towels and pressure from your hands to soak up as much of the fluid as possible. Apply a layer of baking soda, and allow it to sit for at least eight hours. Vacuum the baking soda. This process removes strong odors, too.

Unknown Stain Removal

For older or unknown stains, you’ll need to use some elbow grease. In a spray bottle, mix one-part mild detergent and two parts water. Gently swirl. Spray on the stained area. Use a clean microfiber or cotton cloth to gently scrub the surface of the mattress in a circular motion. For tough stains, try one-part vinegar to three parts warm water, using the same scrubbing technique. Once the stain is gone, use a new clean, damp cloth to remove the detergent. Pat the area dry and allow it to air dry for several hours before putting sheets back on the mattress. Direct sunlight or a fan will hasten the drying process.

Keep Your Mattress Clean

Consider a mattress protector or encasement. These offer protection against bed bugs and allergens. The encasements also offer some resistance to fluids. Choose a thicker, waterproof protector if you routinely drink or eat snacks in bed. Wash the mattress protector or cover each time you launder your bedsheets.

There are Plenty of Eco-Friendly Ways to Clean Your Mattress

Green living isn’t easy. You need to follow a number of eco-friendly strategies to clean your home, including cleaning your mattress. These tips should help you.