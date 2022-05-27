Tips on Becoming an Eco-Friendly Personal Trainer

A growing number of businesses are pivoting towards eco-friendly business models these days. This is hardly surprising, since so many customers have expressed a desire to work with companies that endorse sustainable business practices. One study published in October showed that 85% of customers have become greener in recent years.

The fitness industry is among the businesses that are going green. You want to make sure that get the certifications that you need and know how to make sure your new fitness business is green.

Creating an Eco-Friendly Fitness Business

There are a lot of things that you can do to create an eco-friendly fitness business. ACE Fitness has some great tips worth looking at. Here is a summary of them:

Find fitness programs that don’t require energy. Most personal trainers have treadmills in their studio. However, you can create a great fitness program that relies on taking people for jogs outside instead.

Place recycling bins around your fitness studio to encourage recycling.

Use electronic contracts and other paperless business practices.

Make sure that you give out water bottles made from biodegradable materials instead of plastic. This will help reduce landfill waste. This will help reduce the If you do give plastic water bottles to your customers, then you should at least make sure they are made from recycled materials.

Use renewable energy to power your nautilus equipment.

These tips will go a long way towards helping create a greener personal training business.

Getting the Right Certification

You obviously want to take steps to make your fitness business green. However, you need to be certified to offer the services in the first place.

Are you looking for the best personal trainer certification? If so, then you’ll find plenty of helpful information in this post. We’ll begin with the five features that every worthwhile certification should have. Then we’ll look at five programs that are known and respected throughout the fitness industry. Use this information to help plan your career as a personal trainer.

Whatever certification you choose to pursue, make sure it includes the following features:

Recognized accreditation – – any exam is only as valid as the organization that accredits it. Some of the better-known accrediting councils include the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), the Distance Education Accreditation Council (DEAC), and the National Council of Accrediting Associations (NCAA). Cost – – most certification exams range in cost between $399 $799. It’s important to keep this information in context, since your first priority is choosing the credential that offers the most benefit to your career. Length of certification – – some certifications are valid for life, while others require periodic follow-up exams or continuing education credits (CEUs). Keep this in mind when making your choice. Exam passing rate – – what percentage of exam takers pass the test on their first try? This will give you a good indication of the test’s difficulty. Level of acceptance – – certain certifications are more widely accepted in the fitness industry than others. Some of the more respected credentials are the ACE, CPT, ISSA, and NASM.

Now let’s see how five of the leading certifications measure up to these benchmarks.

ACE

The American Council on Exercise (ACE) exam is known for being highly comprehensive and moderately challenging. It includes 150 multiple-choice questions and has a three-hour time limit. Here’s how it stacks up to the five standards we discussed earlier:

Accreditation – – the ACE test is accredited by the National Council of Accrediting Associations. It’s also accredited in Europe.

the ACE test is accredited by the National Council of Accrediting Associations. It’s also accredited in Europe. Cost – – the personal trainer version of the ACE costs $499 for the initial attempt. Retakes are $249 each.

the personal trainer version of the ACE costs $499 for the initial attempt. Retakes are $249 each. Length of certification – – maintaining ACE certification requires ongoing training and a follow-up examination every two years.

maintaining ACE certification requires ongoing training and a follow-up examination every two years. Exam pass rate – – 70 percent of those who attempt the ACE test pass on their first try.

70 percent of those who attempt the ACE test pass on their first try. Level of acceptance – – ACE certification is recognized by thousands of fitness clubs and other facilities across the country.

CPT

The certified personal trainer (CPT) exam is sponsored by the National Federation of Professional Trainers (NFPT). Here’s how it stands up to our five benchmarks:

Accreditation – – the CPT exam is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

the CPT exam is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). Cost – – $199 for the basic package, which includes online study materials.

$199 for the basic package, which includes online study materials. Length of certification – – certified trainers are required to take a follow-up exam every two years to maintain their credential.

certified trainers are required to take a follow-up exam every two years to maintain their credential. Exam pass rate – – 72 percent of those who take the CPT exam pass on their first try.

72 percent of those who take the CPT exam pass on their first try. Level of acceptance – – CPT certification is widely accepted across the fitness industry.

ISSA

The ISSA exam is sponsored by the International Sports Sciences Association. It is how it measures up to our standards:

Accreditation – – the ISSA exam is accredited by the Distance Education Accreditation Council (DEAC), a federally recognized accrediting board.

the ISSA exam is accredited by the Distance Education Accreditation Council (DEAC), a federally recognized accrediting board. Cost – – taking the exam costs $599, although the ISSA offers financing programs to spread out the fee.

taking the exam costs $599, although the ISSA offers financing programs to spread out the fee. Length of certification – – recertification is required every two years.

recertification is required every two years. Exam pass rate – – 89.9 percent of those who attempt the ISSA pass on their first try. The organization offers one free retry to those who fail.

89.9 percent of those who attempt the ISSA pass on their first try. The organization offers one free retry to those who fail. Level of acceptance – – ISSA certification is known and respected throughout North America and the world.

AFAA

The Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) sponsors a personal trainer exam that awards 15 CEUs as well as certification upon successful completion. Here’s how it stacks up:

Accreditation – – the AFAA is certified by the NCCA.

the AFAA is certified by the NCCA. Cost – – taking the exam costs $499, not including the textbook.

taking the exam costs $499, not including the textbook. Length of certification – – certified trainers must renew their credential every two years.

certified trainers must renew their credential every two years. Exam pass rate – – 62 percent of those who attempt the personal trainer exam pass on their first try.

62 percent of those who attempt the personal trainer exam pass on their first try. Level of acceptance – – AFAA certification is widely accepted among gymnasiums and fitness clubs in the US.

NASM

The National Academy of Sports Medicine maintains the NASM personal trainer certification test. Here’s a quick look at its basics:

Accreditation – – the NASM is accredited by the NCAA.

the NASM is accredited by the NCAA. Cost – – the current exam fee is $599.

the current exam fee is $599. Length of certification – – recertification is required every two years.

recertification is required every two years. Exam pass rate – – 65 percent of exam takers pass on their first try.

65 percent of exam takers pass on their first try. Acceptance – – NASM certification is a respected credential for people entering the personal training field.

Which Personal Trainer Certification Is the Best?

All of the exams mentioned in this post meet the standards for a valid and respected credential. Ultimately, the one you choose is up to you. Pick the one that aligns most closely with your personal career goals, then start preparing to ace the test. In time you’ll look back on your decision as one of the best you’ve ever made.

Create an Eco-friendly Personal Training Business

You can create a green fitness business by following the steps above. You want to do your part to lower your carbon footprint and help people get in shape at the same time.