What Should Green Businesses Know about Equipment Financing?

We have talked extensively in the past about the benefits of starting a green business. You can attract the growing number of customers that want to support an eco-friendly company.

Unfortunately, green businesses are very difficult to get profitable. You need a lot of different factors to thrive.

There are a lot of things that you need to do to thrive as a green business owner. One of the most important things is working capital.

Whether your business is construction or computer chips, most businesses require equipment to survive. Green businesses are no exception.

The Importance of Getting Financing as a Green Business

There are a few options for paying for that equipment, but how do you know which option is best? Each situation is unique, but here are a few things that eco-friendly business owners need to keep in mind.

Securing Financing Can be Essential

Most small businesses do not have access to unlimited capital to keep the business alive and striving, especially in the beginning. This is where business equipment loans can come to the rescue to secure funding. A business equipment loan is essentially a specialized business loan that is intended for the acquisition of necessary equipment.

One huge advantage to secure business equipment financing from a lender is that most lenders will not require additional collateral. Again, if the business is new, this advantage can be vital. The equipment itself will usually serve as the collateral for the loan, and that equipment can be seized if the loan terms are no longer being met. Most banks will offer fantastic rates for this type of loan, but many have additional qualification requirements.

You should see whether the bank has different lending programs for companies with social missions, such as eco-friendly businesses. You might find that they will have loans that are subsidized by the government and can help you get better rates.

Financing Can Help the Business Grow

You need to be able to stand out as a green business. Eco-friendly businesses often have to deal with different challenges, such as more expensive materials. This means that the cost structure and barriers to entry can be higher.

Another advantage to acquiring a business equipment loan for your green business is the added flexibility to increase production. Suppose the current equipment is not working up to capacity or is in a constant state of intermittent breakdown. In this case, the new equipment purchased with the loan can ramp things up. This will allow the business to operate much more efficiently, and increase the bottom line. It may even allow the company to take on additional accounts or reach out to new customers.

There Can Be Drawbacks

As great as a business equipment loan can be, some drawbacks should be considered, with one of the biggest being restrictions. This kind of loan is for business equipment only, and it cannot be used for any other expenses of the business, such as rent or payroll. If the business requires financing for any other type of expense, a different kind of loan product may be best.

Checking the Credit Score

It’s also important to know where your green business stands with its credit. If the business has an excellent credit score, then the loan terms should be pretty favorable, but if the score could use some work, you’ll want to know this before filling out a loan application. If the credit score could use a little tweaking, it might be best to set up a limited time frame, say six months, to work on that score before applying to get better loan terms.

Depending on the type of equipment the business requires, buying the equipment with a business loan could be risky. The equipment may become obsolete and outdated before being paid off. Even if this is not the case, once the equipment is used, it will no longer have the same market value due to depreciation. This situation may be minimized if the lender will offer financing for equipment leasing, but again, every situation is different.

Earning Rewards to Provide Funding

You need to be creative with your financing options as a green business. One idea might be to use credit card rewards. One solar power company started using credit card rewards to get better financing.

If the business qualifies, it may be worth looking into business equipment financing through a rewards credit card. A card can be beneficial if the business has additional needs besides equipment. A good rewards program can provide thousand of dollars for the company in rewards each year, and many cards offer no interest for the first one to two years.

Eco-Friendly Businesses Need to Secure the Right Type of Equipment Financing

You need to finance your equipment the right way as an eco-friendly business. There are a variety of options worth considering. They can help you scale production and keep your operating margins in line.

