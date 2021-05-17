Everything You Need to Know to Create an Eco-Friendly Nursery

You’re about to welcome a new member to your family so your task is to come up with a perfect, eco-friendly nursery? Look no further because we’re here to help you out! Here are five useful tips on how to make it happen, so keep on reading and check them out. Enjoy!

Repurposed furniture is an absolute must…

If you’re all about being eco-friendly and sustainable, you should definitely decorate your baby’s nursery in that manner, too. Needless to say, repurposed furniture is an absolute must here. And what does it mean? Well, it means that you don’t have to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on brand new furniture. Instead, use pieces such as an old bookcase or a dresser and give them a new life! That’s right – all you’ll need to do is to use sandpaper to remove old paint and then apply a few coats of fresh paint. Of course, be sure to find a chemical-free paint that isn’t toxic. It’s essential as babies love to put everything in their mouths once they start crawling!

… As well as a safe crib and a nice mattress

A crib is another essential every nursery needs to have. There are so many amazing cribs that come in different shapes and sizes, but you know what? Not all of them are eco-friendly, so remember that if that’s important to you. So, look for a brand that sells unique, ecological cribs made from natural materials. If this is the first piece you’ll buy for the nursery, make sure to choose a neutral crib that doesn’t feature too many details. This is particularly important if you still don’t know what style of décor you want to go for. Also, don’t forget to pick a top-quality mattress as well. Your baby will spend the majority of time sleeping, so the mattress really needs to be the best. There are a lot of brands that offer mattresses made from organic cotton, so give them a try and you won’t regret it!

Don’t forget cute organic accessories

A nursery can never be complete without cute baby accessories, right? So, don’t wait any longer and start looking for perfect pieces that’ll flawlessly match your entire nursery. This step means that you’ve made a final decision about the overall decoration theme, so you can freely search for accessories in specific colors and designs. However, try to stick to eco-friendly fabrics and opt for ones such as organic cotton. This undoubtedly is one of the best fabrics that won’t irritate your baby’s delicate skin. Begin with the essentials such as baby blankets, sheets, quilts, and swaddles, and you’ll start off on the right foot. These pieces need to be produced without any harmful chemicals and flame retardants, so bear that in mind and you won’t make a mistake!

Durable furniture is a necessity…

The majority of parents will agree that durable furniture should be your top priority in your baby’s nursery. Just think about it – you’ll have to change your baby’s clothes at least three or four times a day. It means that you’ll need to open and close those drawers at least a dozen times. Even though inexpensive pieces of furniture can be quite tempting – especially when you’re on a budget – the truth is that they aren’t the best choice out there. Such pieces aren’t durable in the first place. They aren’t made to last, which is why you must opt for durable eco-friendly furniture instead. Pieces made from sustainable wood or bamboo are a great choice, so consider them and you won’t go wrong. It’s a promise!

… And the same goes for breathable wallpaper

Last but certainly not least, your wallpaper selection is as equally important as the aforementioned pieces on our list. First of all, nice wallpaper will give a new life to your nursery and make the entire space much more pleasant to spend time in. This is particularly true if you install them properly, so hire someone who can do it if you aren’t very skilful with that. Before you make a final choice on the design, make sure to prioritize the composition of the wallpaper in the first place. It means that you should look for wallpaper that is PVC-, POC-, VOC-, and vinyl-free. Also, the wallpaper you choose must be breathable in order to keep mould and mildew away. Bear in mind all these factors and you’ll do a great job!

As you can see, there are so many amazing tips on how to create an eco-friendly nursery for your baby. These five are the best ones out there, so ensure to stick to them if you want to accomplish your goal in the best possible way. Just follow your guidelines and you’ll make it, without a shadow of a doubt!