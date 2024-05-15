 5 Tips for Making Your Home More Energy Efficient Now

More people than ever want to live eco-friendly lifestyles. One of the most important ways that they can live greener lifestyles is by making their homes eco-friendly.

The National Association of Home Builders reports that 73% of people want Energy Star Certified homes. While this is an admirable goal, many people struggle to make eco-friendly homes that align with it.

People that want to live green lifestyles will need to take the right steps. One of the most important things they can do is make sure that their homes are energy-efficient. We have some great tips that will help with this.

Tips to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient

Many people spend time and money to make their home into their haven. They strive for a place where they can relax and recharge before returning to the 9-5 hamster wheel. However, in order to make your home your sanctuary, you need to take care of it. Keep your home clean and make it secure, so it can make you feel safe and at peace.

Safety isn’t just about protection from intruders, but also from all forms of physical, emotional, and financial trouble. If your ceiling is leaking and floors are creaking, your home can lose its sense of comfort. While it’s easier to troubleshoot some issues quickly, sooner or later you’ll have to consider long-term solutions. Find ways to save your home, your money, and even the planet.

With eco-conscious movements gaining more popularity, it’s now possible to achieve all these goals. In some countries, the government even offers tax rebates for people buying electric cars or installing solar panels. Follow the tips below and start planning some renovations today, so you’re both more physically and financially secure tomorrow.

1. Invest to Save Energy

The electricity bill may have tormented you for way too long. You now have the power to slash it down by installing energy efficient appliances. Washers, dryers, refrigerators, and most other appliances are available in energy-efficient models that work the same but use less electricity. For example, a heat pump ac emits more air than the energy it needs to run, lowering its utility cost compared to other models.

Look at the Energy Guide label before buying any appliance to know its average electricity consumption and operating costs. If you have a small family and buy a large washer, it could be running half empty most of the time. Make your selection based on your needs so that you can fully benefit from the cost savings. Remember, it’s not just about buying the appliance, but also using it the right way.

2. Make Energy Saving a Habit

If you saw energy being wasted like you see water dripping from taps, you’d change many habits. Switching off extra lights and turning off appliances when not in use are simple ways to conserve energy. Try to wait until the dishwasher is full before running it to save electricity and water. If weather permits, you can also try air drying laundry to further reduce the energy consumption.

Keep in mind, damaged electrical appliances take up more energy, so replace or fix them as soon as you can. Check your water heater’s default temperature and lower it if possible. For every 10 degrees drop, you may save up to 5% in energy costs. Many homeowners also prefer smart thermostats, as they give you control over the temperature of your home even when you’re away.

3. Don’t Let the Outdoors In

No matter what the temperature is outside, your indoor temperature should remain comfortable. This may get difficult in the winters, as the chilly winter wind sneaks in through cracks and gaps. Apply weatherstripping or use draft stoppers to seal leaks for immediate relief. Thermal curtains are also a quick fix to retain winter warmth while adding to the style of your home.

For more long-term benefits, caulking can fortify the building framework and prevent unnecessary energy loss. Pay special attention to the attic and basement as that’s where it can get quite drafty. Home insulation isn’t as hard as you think. It can easily be a weekend project that reduces your reliance on cooling systems.

4. Conserve Energy Naturally

Another way to boost your home value while trimming energy costs is to plant trees. Trees provide shade in the summer and windbreaks in the winter, keeping your home safe throughout the year. Not only does the greenery improve the curb appeal of your house, but it can also shield you from nosy neighbors. The shadier your garden, the more time you’ll spend there, further reducing indoor electricity usage.

If you want to reduce your water bill as well, consider xeriscaping your garden. It uses native plants, mulch, and drip irrigation systems to conserve water and reduces the need for watering and trimming. Place rain barrels to save rainwater, which can later be used for cleaning and washing. Conserving water means less water needs to be pumped into the faucets, thereby saving energy.

5. Get an Energy Audit

There are many other ways to save energy that you may not have thought about. Many utility companies offer an energy audit for free or at a minimal cost. Get experts to analyze your home and identify areas where you can save energy. Professionals evaluate the performance of your lighting, air-conditioning, and insulation after which they give their recommendations for repair or replacement. They may also suggest new technology that will make your home greener.

If you’re moving into a new home, get an audit early on so you know what renovations you may need. For older buildings, the audit can be done once every few years to identify any new problem areas. Keep in mind that the cost of a one-time renovation may be less than unnecessarily high bills every month.

The mental peace a calm and comfortable home brings is priceless. Making your home energy efficient improves your home’s value, saves money, and lowers your own carbon footprint. This is you contributing to a healthier future for everyone, while creating a safe haven for yourself today.