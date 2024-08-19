6 Eco-Friendly Improvements for Your Car

As a car owner, you might come to a point when you feel like modifying your vehicle. Then again, there are special considerations when you’re the type of motorist conscious of your carbon footprint. Some enhancements can worsen if you’re not careful, so choosing the ones that offer more eco-friendly solutions is important.

You may want to consider a few suggestions that can help improve your vehicle’s performance without making so much of an impact on the environment. For eco-friendly motorists like yourself, the list below should help you get started on the path to becoming an eco-friendly driver.

1. Convert your engine to a hybrid setup

Let’s start with probably the most expensive enhancement on this list. If you’re driving a gas burner, swap the engine with a hybrid one. This option uses both an internal combustion system along with a large battery that powers the vehicle at low speeds. The best benefit of a hybrid engine is the massive reduction in emissions coupled with enhanced fuel economy. It might cost a lot to convert your vehicle into a hybrid, but the long-term savings can add up. This is in addition to the fact that you get to drive around without polluting the environment.

2. Install eco-friendly tires

Some tire sets can help with reducing fuel consumption. These types of tires require minimal rolling effort in contrast to traditional road tires that demand a great deal of energy to roll. With this in mind, go for tires with low-rolling resistance tires made out of synthetic rubber mixed with lubricating compounds. This allows for better traction that reduces heat. The only downside is that these types of tires wear out faster than traditional sets. However, with proper maintenance and vehicle handling, you can sustain their durability and extend their lifespan so you won’t have to replace the tires frequently.

3. Use eco-friendly fluids

Central to vehicle maintenance is the replacement of the motor oil, brake fluid, and coolant. However, most of the fluid brands you find in stores contain toxic chemicals that can contaminate water sources when you spill them. Substances made from biodegradable compounds are a more eco-friendly alternative, so when you’re looking to replace these liquids on your next service, choose brands with lower toxicity. Ask an expert for recommendations if you’re unsure what to pick.

4. Install aerodynamic enhancements

One of the things you can do to improve gas mileage is to reduce wind drag. Spoilers may not add value to your car, but the right design along with air dams can help decrease drag. Keep in mind that these enhancements are only beneficial for high-performance vehicles that are capable of reaching top speeds. It helps if you could ask a professional mechanic if these enhancements will work to your vehicle’s benefit. Installing the wrong spoiler design could end up increasing drag and reducing fuel economy significantly.

5. Opt for sustainable lighting systems

When it comes down to replacing bulbs, you will need to search the market for lighting systems that offer a greener solution to conventional halogen bulbs. If your vehicle isn’t installed with LED lights, you can look for shops selling aftermarket kits. Investing in these bulbs allows for greater illumination without using too much electricity. If you want to modify your lighting system further, consider adding enhancements like an LED light bar, especially if you own a truck.

6. Switch to a battery-powered engine

If you’re looking to eliminate your vehicle’s carbon emissions entirely, switching to a battery pack would be a better option. Unlike a hybrid which is partially powered by fossil fuels, a full electric conversion relies on lithium-ion power cells which are lightweight and easily recyclable. You can also opt for biochar ultracapacitors which are less prone to leaking and are more sustainable compared to conventional energy storage systems.

7. Look around for lightweight, sustainable parts

When you’re looking for replacement parts to fix your vehicle, you have more options for sustainable products. A popular trend today is 3D printing smaller parts such as the housing for side mirrors. You can also replace the entire body with one that’s constructed from composite materials. The lightweight construction can increase fuel efficiency on top of requiring less environmentally damaging processes to manufacture, unlike steel body kits.

Endnote

Modifying your vehicle without causing any adverse impact on the environment is possible. You just need to look at what options are available on the market that will turn your vehicle into a sustainable means of transport.