There are a lot of things that you have to do if you want to be eco-friendly. This is going to be tougher if you use cryptocurrencies. You will have to trade the right ones and use the right wallet.

Cryptocurrencies have revolutionized finance, but their environmental cost is one that continues to climb, their carbon footprint amounting to as much as 170 million metric tons of CO2 annually. Not all cryptocurrencies, however, are equal when it comes to how they affect the Earth. Energy-efficient options like IOTA (0.00011 KWh per transaction) and XRP (0.0079 KWh per transaction) consume a lot less energy than energy-guzzling options like Bitcoin (707 KWh per transaction) and Ethereum (62.56 KWh per transaction).

To reduce your carbon output when investing in cryptocurrency, turn to the greener choices such as Cardano (0.5479 KWh per transaction) or Dogecoin (0.12 KWh per transaction), which use significantly less energy compared to conventional proof-of-work-based cryptocurrencies.

Green investor habits are already in place, with 80% of investors who own ESG-themed investments also holding cryptocurrency. To also lower crypto’s carbon footprint, investors can invest in sustainability-focused projects, such as blockchains that utilize proof-of-stake rather than proof-of-work systems. Carbon offsetting by investing in renewable energy schemes or by using exchanges that have a focus on eco-friendly operations can also assist. With more growth of the crypto sector, more awareness and conscious decision-making can help lower its carbon footprint without sacrificing the benefits of digital assets.

In the ever-expanding universe of cryptocurrency, choosing the right wallet is one of the most crucial decisions a user can make. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just stepping into the world of decentralized finance, your wallet is your gateway to the blockchain. Amid countless options on the market, Guarda Wallet has proven itself not just as a worthy contender, but as the best bitcoin wallet and overall best crypto wallet for users in 2025.

What Makes a Wallet the Best?

Before diving into why Guarda Wallet takes the crown, it’s essential to understand what separates a good wallet from a great one. The best bitcoin wallet should strike a balance between security, usability, versatility, and customer support. It must provide users with full control over their funds while offering features that suit both casual users and experienced traders.

The best crypto wallet outside of Bitcoin—is capable of supporting a wide variety of assets, ranging from Ethereum to stablecoins, altcoins, and even fresh tokens on fresh blockchains. Platform support, backup ease, and integration with DeFi apps are also essential considerations.

Guarda Wallet checks all these boxes—and more.

1. Non-Custodial, Secure, and Private

Security should never be compromised when it comes to cryptocurrency. Guarda Wallet stands out in this aspect by being a non-custodial wallet. What this means is that users have full control over their private keys and, therefore, their funds. Guarda never stores your keys or data on its servers, which effectively reduces the risk of hacks or data breaches.

Amidst heightened fears of centralized exchanges and custodial wallets losing funds or falling under regulatory control, Guarda’s decentralized ethos promises peace of mind. Little wonder that the majority in the community regard it as the best bitcoin wallet in terms of security and control.

The wallet also boasts advanced security features such as biometric login, encrypted backups, and multi-signature support—features that have made it a darling among individual users and institutional investors alike.

2. Multi-Asset Support: One Wallet to Rule Them All

While many wallets specialize in one or two cryptocurrencies, Guarda takes a much broader approach. Supporting over 400,000 tokens and 50+ blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Solana, and many others, Guarda provides an all-in-one solution for managing your entire crypto portfolio.

This comprehensive support makes Guarda Wallet not just the best bitcoin wallet, but also the best crypto wallet for managing diverse assets in one place. Whether you’re holding blue-chip tokens or exploring niche altcoins, Guarda has you covered.

Its dynamic token import feature allows you to manually add any ERC-20, BEP-20, or custom token, giving you complete flexibility in portfolio management.

3. Intuitive and Clean User Interface

A common issue with many crypto wallets is the steep learning curve. However, Guarda Wallet simplifies the user experience without sacrificing functionality. Available across web, desktop, mobile (iOS and Android), and even as a browser extension, the interface is clean, responsive, and remarkably easy to navigate.

Beginners appreciate the straightforward design, while power users love the range of tools at their fingertips. It takes just a few clicks to send, receive, buy, or exchange crypto, and the wallet even integrates fiat-to-crypto gateways for added convenience.

This attention to usability makes Guarda an excellent choice for newcomers and a reliable daily driver for experienced crypto holders.

4. Built-In Exchange and Staking Options

Guarda Wallet is not just for storage—it’s a full-fledged crypto management suite. The wallet includes a built-in exchange that lets users swap coins and tokens instantly, without needing to rely on centralized exchanges or move funds out of their wallet.

Additionally, Guarda offers staking support for numerous coins, such as Tezos, Cosmos, Cardano, and more. Staking rewards are deposited directly into your wallet, allowing you to earn passive income securely.

Few wallets can claim to offer such an extensive list of integrated services, making Guarda the best crypto wallet for users who want everything in one place.