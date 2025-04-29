The world is facing a rise in extreme weather occurrences, ranging from destructive hurricanes to raging heatwaves and record floods. We shared an article on how people need to prepare for these problems.

NASA reports that the average temperature of the Earth has increased approximately 2°F since 1850, or 0.11°F every ten years.

“This graph shows the change in global surface temperature compared to the long-term average from 1951 to 1980. Earth’s average surface temperature in 2024 was the warmest on record since recordkeeping began in 1880 (source: NASA/GISS). NASA’s analysis generally matches independent analyses prepared by the​ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other research groups. Overall, Earth was about 2.65 degrees Fahrenheit (or about 1.47 degrees Celsius) warmer in 2024 than in the late 19th-century (1850-1900) preindustrial average. The 10 most recent years are the warmest on record,” NASA writes.

This slow rise in temperature has contributed to higher and more regular weather events like floods, droughts, and heatwaves. Large-scale adoption of renewable power is one of the best measures to reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases and slow down this course. If we transition to clean energy sources, we can radically limit further warming and curb long-term global warming impacts.

There were 18 climate or weather disasters within the United States alone in the year 2022, costing over $1 billion in damage each—a threatening sign of intensifying climate vulnerabilities. Renewable resources, however, provided merely some 5 percent of the energy consumed throughout America across all industries in the year 2020. Amplification of renewable resources’ infrastructure will end fossil fuels’ grip on the energy chain, improve resilience in the sector, and present a long-run economic hedge for the exorbitant cost of climate-driven catastrophe.

Advertisement

Scientists attribute these catastrophes to climate change, mostly caused by fossil fuel carbon emissions. To battle these threats, widespread renewable energy implementation has become a vital measure. In India, firms such as Avaada Group and other leading renewable energy firms in India are leading the way to turn towards a more sustainable future.

The Climate Crisis and the Role of Renewable

Energy

Cutting Carbon Emissions

One of the foremost advantages of utilizing renewable energy is the sharp fall in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Organizations like Avaada Group, a top-performing name amongst the top 50 renewable energy companies in India, are significantly investing in wind and solar power projects. The projects substitute for carbon-based power sources, leading to a diminution in the overall carbon footprint.

Advertisement

Increasing Energy Security and Stability

With rising climate-induced disruptions, supply chains of fossil fuels are getting exposed. Extreme weather conditions have the potential to destroy infrastructure and stop production, causing energy deficits. By looking at renewable energy firms in Mumbai and India as a whole, we can achieve a decentralized and secure energy supply with less reliance on imported fuel.

Reducing the Effects of Heatwaves and Increased Temperatures

India is experiencing increasingly harsh heat waves that affect public health and productivity. Fossil fuel overconsumption leads to the urban heat island effect. Solar power projects like those implemented by leading renewable energy firms in India can contribute to decreased overall temperatures by limiting the demand for traditional electricity production and encouraging green urban spaces.



Learn about Trends in solar cables and connectors

Advertisement

Enhancing Air Quality

Air pollution is a huge problem in urban areas such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, with the burning of fossil fuels being a major cause. We can shift to clean energy sources by investing in renewable energy firms in Mumbai and other cities, lowering air pollution and related health hazards like respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular diseases.

Encouraging Sustainable Economic Development

The development of renewable energy is not only good for the environment but also for the economy. Corporates such as Avaada Group and other leading 50 renewable energy players in India are generating thousands of solar and wind energy jobs. The shift facilitates the development of a green economy by decreasing dependency on polluting sectors and enabling sustainable economic development.

Advertisement

Government Policies and Support for Renewable Energy

India has fixed aggressive goals to develop 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030, which is in line with its commitments to the Paris Agreement. Initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program for solar production, rooftop solar installation subsidies, and renewable purchase obligations (RPOs) are giving a boost to clean energy usage.

Moreover, the contribution of India’s leading renewable energy firms towards catalysing this change is vital. They are investing in new-age technologies, battery storage services, and green hydrogen initiatives to ensure the reliability and efficiency of renewable energy.



Explore our blog on Why Weather Data is Crucial for Solar PV System Construction and Operation

Conclusion

Advertisement

A Call for Large-Scale Adoption

Large-scale renewable energy adoption is not only a choice but a requirement to combat ultra-high climate risks. Indian renewable energy companies, such as industry titans Avaada Group, are spearheading this movement. By investing in and patronising India’s best renewable energy companies, companies and individuals alike can make a difference to create a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient world.

While the world is struggling to come to terms with the consequences of climate change, India can take a leadership role. The more we adopt renewable energy at scale, the better prepared we will be for managing climate risks and building a sustainable world for generations to come.