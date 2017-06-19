Renewable energy sources are on the rise in Sweden. The country and its inhabitants understand the importance of protecting the...
The concept of a circular economy has gained significant traction in recent years as a potential solution to our global...
Telehealth plays a vital role in promoting both sustainability and improved healthcare access. By reducing the need for in-person visits, telemedicine has significantly lowered the carbon...
Sustainability in healthcare is becoming increasingly important as hospitals are some of the most energy-intensive buildings, emitting 2.5 times more greenhouse gases than commercial buildings. In...
Parents today are taking big steps to practice more eco-friendly lifestyles, so they can give their children better lives. They are doing everything from using cloth...
We have talked about a lot of the ways that companies can go green these days. Many industries are trying to be more sustainable and the...
It is wise to start a green business in 2025 since more consumers are seeking sustainable products. A recent study by NielsenIQ reported that 78% of U.S. consumers consider a sustainable lifestyle important, indicating a strong market for...
Sustainability is becoming more popular than ever. A survey by the World Economic Forum and Ipsos found that 86% of people globally want to live greener...
Nowadays, sustainability is one of the mainstream issues that have concerned a great part of the population in the UK, considering climate and environmental change part...
Sustainable tourism is more important than ever these days. One survey from the World Economic Forum found 90% of people want to prioritize sustainability when traveling....
Are you looking to make your home greener and save money on energy bills? If so, eco-friendly upgrades could be the solution. Whether you’re a homeowner,...
There are a lot of things that you need to do when you are trying to run a green business. Creating a good online marketing strategy...