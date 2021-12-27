Hypermiling: The 3 Ways To Drive Your Car For Maximum Fuel Efficiency

One of the best ways to go green is to travel in an electric vehicle. there is growing evidence that electric vehicles will be ready for mass adoption soon. Using just about zero fossil fuels is an effective way to reduce the oil demand and prepare for a time when there is not much left for cars.

The issue here is that not many people will be able to afford to buy an electric vehicle, shop car insurance that is usually expensive for electric cars, and then outfit their house with a charging station. The majority of people still need to drive their combustion engine cars. This means that getting the most out of the fuel is the best way for them to go green when traveling.

This term is hypermiling and essentially is a strategy to get every last mile out of a gallon of fuel. It is a prime example of eco-friendly driving in action. This article will go over many hypermiling strategies you can use right now to get the most fuel efficiency out of your car.

1 – Sort out your car

The first step to hypermiling is getting your car set up for maximum efficiency. Using driving techniques quill certainly help save fuel, but you’re only halfway there if your vehicle is not maintained well.

First, have the car tuned up. This involves changing the sparkplugs, so this is an excellent opportunity to go with iridium-tipped “performance” ones that will be very efficient as creating the combustion. The result is more power while using less fuel for it and contributing fewer emissions.

You should also have an oil change done and switch to using synthetic motor oil if you aren’t already. Synthetic oil is long-lasting, so that it will cost less over time, but, more importantly, it will increase the motor’s efficiency and use less fuel as a result. Also, look for lightweight motor oil as it is easier for the engine to pump it, making for greater efficiency.

2 – Maintain the tires

One of the most critical aspects of hypermiling is the condition and type of tires you use. The key is how much of the rubber is in contact with the road.

They should be aligned properly, so they wear evenly and have the proper contact with the road. Next, they should be properly inflated. When they are underinflated, too much contact with the road and friction will reduce fuel efficiency. On the other hand, overinflated tires cause a lot of drag and are dangerous when driving, in addition to reduced efficiency.

3 – Keep it steady

Constantly slowing down and speeding up is one of the worst ways to drive from fuel efficiency. Instead, try to use a steady speed without much variation. If you have cruise control, then using it when it makes sense will help.

You should also try to use your brakes less and just coast when you need to slow down. When you accelerate from a slow speed rather than a full stop, then you increase your efficiency. Keep your distance between other cars so you can roll to a slow pace rather than stop altogether.