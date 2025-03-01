How Renewable Energy Can Help Combat Climate Change, According to Indra Energy

When it comes to combating climate change, few solutions can have a wider ranging impact than the adoption of renewable energy. Resources such as solar, wind and hydro energy can all play a key role in building a more sustainable future. Currently, renewable energy sources make up roughly one-third of the world’s energy production, with projections to exceed 45% by 2030.

As Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer of Indra Energy, a company that offers residential electricity plans supplied by renewable energy, explains, this trend marks a praiseworthy step in the right direction, as renewable energy is critical for combating climate change.

Diminishing the Impact of Fossil Fuels

For Rodgers, the benefit of renewable energy can be easily demonstrated in just how large of an impact fossil fuels have on climate change. “Globally, the majority of electricity and heat generation continues to rely on fossil fuels like gas, coal and oil,” he explains.

“It’s estimated that these fossil fuels are responsible for 75% of greenhouse gas emissions and 90% of carbon dioxide emissions. That is simply staggering. This is the energy we use to power everything from home air conditioners and heating systems to the data centers that power the internet. Our reliance on fossil fuels to produce energy is the biggest contributor to climate change, which means facing this issue head-on is essential.”

With fossil fuels used in energy production having such a huge impact, it is no surprise that Rodgers and other energy experts advocate for increased adoption of renewable resources such as solar, wind, hydro and even geothermal energy. The more that global energy can be derived from these resources, the greater the impact can be on emissions reductions from fossil fuels.

Unsurprisingly, reducing fossil fuel emissions has been cited as a top priority in halting climate change and preventing warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels — a benchmark many scientists believe will cause more severe environmental outcomes.

Benefits Beyond Climate Impact

While renewable energy’s potential to stop temperature increases is its most noted benefit, Rodgers is quick to note that switching to renewable energy has several additional benefits.

“From an economic perspective, the cost of using renewable energy has dropped significantly over the last several years,” he explains. “This has made transitioning to renewable energy more feasible for many businesses and households, while also helping them reap the financial benefits that much sooner.”

A report from the United Nations also notes that an emphasis on renewable energy can have a significant impact on improving air pollution and air quality. Burning fossil fuels is a leading contributor to the presence of fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide in the air, resulting in a variety of adverse health outcomes.

The report from the United Nations also highlights that a switch to renewables can result in greater economic stability for many countries that are otherwise dependent on imported fossil fuels — and therefore vulnerable to supply disruptions, price swings and other factors that can create turmoil on a national level.

Fostering Greater Adoption of Renewable Resources

While the increased adoption of renewable energy is a positive trend, many experts fear that it still lags far behind what is needed to attain climate change goals. Research from Stanford University estimates that the current rate of global emissions gives a 50% chance that global warming will consistently exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius beginning in 2030.

Despite the economic improvements that have been made in the renewable energy sector, Rodgers still sees finances as a barrier that is limiting more widespread adoption of renewables. Individuals want to switch to renewables, but they are less willing to do so if it doesn’t seem to make financial sense for their lifestyle.

“For an individual household, the hassle and upfront cost of installing a solar panel system can make the entire process feel like more trouble than it’s worth,” he says.

“We’ve found that making it easier for households to access renewables by pairing their electricity usage with renewable energy certificates or matching natural gas usage with carbon offsets helps erase some of these perceived concerns so that more people can see how renewables make sense in their daily life. These grassroots level efforts can be just as meaningful in the long run as broader government initiatives.”

Indeed, research by McKinsey and NielsenIQ indicates that 78% of consumers say a sustainable lifestyle is important, and the growth of sustainability products outpaces others. As more organizations look into ways to integrate renewables into their offerings, the positive impact on climate change can become more widespread, helping generate broader support for climate change initiatives.

Turning Climate Goals Into Reality

Climate change remains a significant challenge on a global scale, and fossil fuel consumption plays an outsized role in emissions. By taking actions that accelerate the shift toward renewable energy, businesses and residential households alike can help spur a transition that will protect the planet’s future.

Reducing emissions isn’t just important for helping avoid extreme global temperature increases — it can also lead to air quality and economic benefits that will make a lasting difference for individuals and communities.