Study: Remote Work Lowers Carbon Footprint Up To 54%

The Covid-19 pandemic had a massive impact on our economy, as well as our mental and physical health. However, the impact on the environment has been more nuanced. We have talked about how many masks ended up in the landfills during the pandemic. This clearly was a negative consequence of the pandemic for the environment. However, there are also some upsides that came about.

One of the positive things that came as a result of the pandemic was the growth of remote work. A growing number of companies implemented work from home policies that were intended to be temporary, since social distancing was so important. This was made possible due to advances in intranet technology (you can learn more about what is intranet to understand its impact.

However, a large number of companies made working remote permanent. The Census Bureau reports that the number of people working from home over tripled between 2019 and 2021 from 5.7% to 17.9%.

Social intranet software makes working from home even more feasible, especially since it helps with corporate communication. But what is the actual impact of working from home? We found a very encouraging study that shows it can help the planet.

What is the Environmental Impact of Working from Home?

A lot of people wondered what impact working from has for society. There have been a lot of questions about whether it is beneficial for our long-term health or the planet. Of course, there are strong arguments to be made on all sides. On the one hand, working from home can make some people feel more isolated, which isn’t good for their mental health. On the other hand, it can help lower stress for more introverted people and people that don’t like long commutes.

On the environmental front, it lowers our carbon footprint when driving, although it increases the carbon footprint from heating and cooling costs at home. Some earlier research suggested that it would neither a net positive or a net neutral, since the reduction in the carbon footprint caused by fewer people traveling would be offset by the higher carbon footprint at home.

A new study can put those concerns to rest. They show that the working from home five days a week lowers an employee’s employment-related carbon footprint by 54%.

This shows that working from home is clearly the best option for the planet. However, it is still necessary for people to do what they can to lower their carbon emissions at home so they can continue to have a net positive impact.

What Can People Working from Home Do to Lower their Carbon Footprint Further?

People working from home need to be mindful of the fact that they are still going to be increasing their carbon footprint in other ways, even if they are not traveling as much. They should follow these tips to keep it as low as possible:

Try to layer clothing during the winter to reduce heat

Use LED lights and other energy efficient appliances

Try to use solar panels (we have articles like this on the benefits of solar) and other forms of renewable energy

Keep windows open if it is reasonably cool outside during the summer to lower air conditioning costs if your home is hotter than the outside

Put curtains over your windows in the summer to reduce solar heat

There are a lot of things that you can do to help the planet while working from home. You shouldn’t think that you are doing enough just because you are working from home. You still need to put in some effort.