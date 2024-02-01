Experience Thailand at Sea Yacht Chartering as an Eco-Tourist

There has been a huge shift in the way people travel, especially since the end of the pandemic. A growing number of people have started embracing more eco-friendly travel practices to reduce their environmental impact. Precedence Research reports that global consumers spent over $730 billion on sustainable tourism last year.

Thailand, a popular tourist destination known for its stunning landscapes, rich culture, and vibrant cities, has started doing more to attract eco-tourists. A number of people have even started using eco-tourist apps to reduce their carbon footprint when visiting Thailand. Eco-friendly travelers are now making conscious choices to explore the “Land of Smiles” while minimizing their carbon footprint and supporting sustainable practices.

Thailand offers a plethora of eco-friendly activities that allow travelers to connect with nature while promoting conservation efforts. From ethical wildlife sanctuaries to responsible snorkeling and diving tours, eco-conscious travelers can engage in activities that respect the environment and support local communities. Exploring national parks, hiking trails, and participating in community-based tourism initiatives are also popular choices for those looking to tread lightly on the environment. There are tons of ways to enjoy sustainable tourism this year.

How Can You Enjoy Thailand as a Sustainable Tourist?

Dreaming of sailing through the serene waters of Thailand, with its stunning beaches and vibrant islands, but concerned about the budget? Fear not! Going on a sailing vacation in Thailand without splurging too much cash is not only possible but it also might be simpler than you think. All it takes is some savvy planning, a few good tips, and a spirit ready for adventure. This post on Medium has an excellent overview of its commitment to sustainability.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to charter a yacht and enjoy the diverse and thrilling experiences Thailand has to offer, all without burning a hole in your pocket. This guide will be split into two parts: how to save money on your charter, and how to enjoy Thailand on a budget. Ready? Let’s get started.

How to Charter a Yacht on a Budget

Navigating through the tranquil and splendid waters of the Andaman Sea reveals a different, more intimate side of Thailand. The Andaman Sea, with its azure waters and enigmatic islands, offers a treasure trove of experiences featuring stunning islands like Phuket, Krabi, and the Phi Phi Islands. Here are some tips to help you make the most of your budget while yacht chartering in Thailand.

Tip #1: Go During the Off-Seasons

Traveling during the off-peak season can save you quite a bit. The southwest monsoon takes place from May to October and tourist crowds in Thailand thin out, making it a perfect window for budget-friendly yacht chartering.

The rainy season might not seem like the ideal time for sailing, but in reality the period has winds ranging from 10 to 30 knots, providing better sailing conditions compared to the dry seasons. We recommend navigating from Phang Nga Bay down to Koh Phi Phi and anchor in protected bays.

Generally, the price of chartering a yacht tends to drop during these months and you also get the added benefit of quieter and more peaceful surroundings. Imagine having the sunset at James Bond Island all to yourself or exploring the awe-inspiring Big Buddha in Pattaya without the typical crowds.

Tip #2: Pick a Smaller Yacht

You don’t need a giant yacht to have a fantastic ocean adventure. Smaller yachts and catamarans can offer cozy and equally memorable experiences at a fraction of the cost. With fewer rooms and amenities, the price goes down, but the enjoyment remains just as exhilarating.

You’ll still be able to sail through the same enchanting waters, go island hopping, and enjoy your time out on the ocean. It’s all the fun of a larger yacht packed into a more intimate and affordable package.

Tip #3: Share the Cost with Friends

That said, a smaller yacht isn’t the only way to save money. You can also book a bigger yacht or catamaran and split the cost with more people.

Traveling with friends or family can turn your yacht chartering experience into a joyous group adventure. And when you divide the overall cost among several people, you may be able to pay less per person than you would with a smaller boat.

Embarking on this adventure with friends will let you enjoy the scenic Thai waters together and create shared memories that last a lifetime. Plus, larger yachts often have more amenities and spaces to explore, turning the journey into a lavish sea holiday with plenty of onboard activities to enjoy.

Tip #4: Choose the Right Charter

Picking the right kind of charter can greatly affect your spending. There are mainly two options for luxury yacht charters in Thailand: bareboat and crewed.

With a bareboat charter, you’re renting the boat and nothing else. If you or someone in your group can sail, this is often a cheaper option since you won’t need to pay for a crew. It also gives you the freedom to choose your route and explore at your own pace. Just make sure that the person navigating the yacht has the needed skills and qualifications.

On the other hand, a crewed charter comes with staff like a captain and sometimes even a chef. This choice gives you more time to relax and enjoy your trip since all the logistics and planning at sea are handled for you. Although it can be pricier, it does add an extra layer of ease and luxury to your voyage, making it a popular option for those who don’t want to worry about managing the boat.

Tip #5: Plan a Budget-Smart Itinerary

Deciding where to go and what to do ahead of time can also save you money. Work with your charter company to map out a route that offers a great mix of experiences without going overboard on costs. Some islands and activities might be less expensive than others, but equally enchanting.

Prioritize what’s most important for you and your group — whether it’s secluded beaches, vibrant marine life, or cultural experiences on the islands. Also, keeping a day or two for simply enjoying life on the yacht, soaking in the sun, and swimming in the open sea can be both budget-friendly and incredibly relaxing.

Want ideas for budget-friendly places to visit? Let’s get to it!

Affordable Ways to Have Fun in Thailand

Thailand isn’t merely a paradise for beach lovers and yacht enthusiasts; it is also a hub for countless enjoyable activities that won’t put a strain in your budget. Here’s how you extract the maximum fun at a minimum cost when sailing around the Andaman Sea.

Tip #1: Enjoy Cheap Eats and Gifts in Phuket

Phuket has many night markets, like Malin Plaza Patong, where you can eat yummy local food and shop for little gifts without spending a lot. You can try tasty dishes like Hoy Tod, which is an oyster omelet, and Moo Ping, which is grilled pork, all for a low price. You’ll also find cute, handmade items that make great, affordable souvenirs.

Tip #2: See Beautiful Spots in Phi Phi Islands

Take your private yacht from Phuket to Phi Phi. The Phi Phi Islands are known for their beautiful beaches and cool spots to visit, like the Viking Cave and Maya Bay. These places may have a small fee to visit, but you’ll get to see stunning views and relax on lovely beaches, making it worth every penny.

Tip #3: Explore Cool Places in the Andaman Sea

The Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea are a great place to go snorkeling and see colorful fish and corals. You can visit the Emerald Cave on Koh Mook for free. Here, you swim through a dark cave and end up on a secret beach that’s surrounded by big cliffs — it’s like a hidden paradise!

Tip #4: Have Fun in Krabi Without Spending Much

In Krabi, you can visit the Tiger Cave Temple, which is free. It’s a bit of a climb — 1,237 steps! — but once you get to the top, you get to see amazing views of the area. Also, check out the Krabi Town Night Market where you can enjoy cheap local food, like Satay or Roti, and find even more souvenirs to bring back home.

Tip #5: Enjoy Free Festivals

Keep an eye out for local festivals and events, which are often free to attend. For instance, Loy Krathong, Thailand’s festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide, including in Phuket and Krabi. You can join locals as they float their krathongs (little boats made of banana leaves) on the water. It’s a beautiful sight and a fun, free way to experience Thai culture.

Conclusion

Enjoying Thailand’s wonders doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. By being smart with your plans and options – like picking a modest yacht, eating yummy and cheap street food, or visiting free natural spots – you can enjoy a fancy vacation without breaking the bank. The best parts of Thailand aren’t just the beautiful beaches and clear waters, but also the busy markets, friendly people, and fun activities.