Take Advantage of Eco-Tourism Travel Apps in Thailand

A growing number of tourists around the world are looking to travel more sustainably. The market for eco-tourism products and services rose from $157 billion in 2021 to $185 billion in 2022. As customers become more concerned about sustainability, more countries are embracing sustainability to earn tourist dollars.

Thailand is among the countries that has made sustainability a priority. In fact, Thailand has been rated the number one country in Southeast Asia for meeting the United Nations Sustainability Goals.

Since Thailand is so dedicated to sustainability, more eco-tourists are likely to visit the country in the future. If you are an eco-friendly traveler, you will want to consider the ways that you can enjoy the area.

Eco-Tourists Should Use the Right Apps When Visiting Thailand

Thailand is a destination that offers an incredible mix of culture, food, and natural beauty, attracting millions of tourists every year. If you’re planning a trip to Thailand and want to make the most of your journey from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, your phone can be an essential tool to help you navigate the country, stay connected, and experience everything it has to offer.

Your phone will be even more valuable as an eco-tourist. Many smartphones have apps that help tourists reduce their travel footprint.

By using apps and features on your phone, you can enjoy a seamless, eco-friendly travel experience that allows you to explore Thailand at your own pace. And if you’re looking for an even more convenient way to stay connected, you might want to consider an e-sim.

With an e-sim, you can have data connectivity without the hassle of a physical SIM card, and you can also activate your plan right from your phone.

You want to use the right apps to make your travel experience in Thailand even smoother! This will help you be a more responsible tourist while staying in Thailand.

How to effectively use apps on phones to enjoy Thailand as an eco-tourist

There are a number of clever ways that eco-tourists can use apps to enjoy their stay in Thailand. Some tips are listed below.

Use navigation apps

Traveling through Thailand can be an exciting and rewarding experience, but it’s important to be prepared and plan. Getting around Bangkok and Chiang Mai can be tricky, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the area. Google Maps is an excellent tool for getting around Thailand’s cities. In addition, the Grab app is a popular ride-hailing service in Thailand that can help you navigate the streets.

Some apps have actually been specifically designed to help eco-friendly tourists. Klima can help you track your carbon footprint on the road.

Find accommodation and book transportation

You can use apps like Agoda or Booking.com to find the best accommodation deals in Thailand, and also book your transportation such as flights, buses, or trains through the app. Alternatively, Thai transportation apps such as Nok Air, AirAsia, and 12goAsia can also help you book your travel and get around the country.

If you are especially looking for eco-friendly destinations, then there are great apps to help. FairTrip and Glooby are examples of apps that help you find the eco-friendliest locations possible.

Try local food

Thailand is famous for its street food and restaurants. From the bustling streets of Bangkok to the quieter towns and villages, vendors can be found selling a vast array of delicious and affordable street food. You can find the best places to eat by using your phone. You can use apps like Yelp or TripAdvisor to read reviews or ask locals for recommendations through social media platforms like Facebook groups. Apps such as TripAdvisor or Foursquare can help you to find highly-rated places to eat and drink, and you can also use food delivery apps such as Grab or Foodpanda to have meals delivered to your location.

Again there are apps that are designed especially for eco-friendly tourists that can help in this regard. For example, Localvore is an app that helps tourists find local food. This will make it easier to lwoer your carbon footprint while visiting Thailand.

Learn about the local culture

Thailand has a rich and diverse culture. From its mouth-watering cuisine and colorful festivals to its unique customs and traditions, Thailand has much to offer to those who seek to explore its cultural heritage. Your phone can help you learn more about it. You can take the help of apps like Culture Trip or Triposo to explore cultural sites and experiences or take advantage of language learning apps such as Duolingo or Memrise to learn basic Thai phrases.

Stay safe

Thailand is generally a safe place to travel, but it’s always necessary to take precautions. You can use safety apps such as bSafe or StaySafe to share your location with trusted contacts, send SOS messages, and set up fake phone calls to get out of uncomfortable situations.

Use the Right Apps to Help Lower Your Carbon Footprint While Visiting Thailand

Thailand is the eco-friendliest country in Southeast Asia. However, you will still need to do your due diligence to be an eco-friendly traveler during your trip. The right apps can help lower your carbon footprint considerably.