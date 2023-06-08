5 Ways Fleet Maintenance Software Can Help Businesses Be More Eco-Friendly

Does your business have a fleet of vehicles? If so, proper maintenance is essential. Doing so can keep your cars on the road where they can continue to make you money.

If your vehicles are getting infrequent oil changes, brake services or replacements, tire rotations, and other essential routine maintenance, the cars will spend more time out of commission. Unplanned downtime is a scourge for businesses. So, prioritize regular maintenance if you want to maximize the time your cars spend on the road rather than service bays.

But a good vehicle upkeep regimen not only will keep your cars in good shape, but also will protect the environment. The good news is that getting fleet maintenance software can help since your cars will run more efficiently and spew fewer emissions into the atmosphere.

Keep reading to see five ways your business can be more eco-friendly and reduce its carbon footprint by using fleet maintenance software.

1. Set Preventative Maintenance Schedule

One way to ensure your vehicles function efficiently is to set up a preventative maintenance schedule. Fleet maintenance software will allow you to do just that. It can be challenging to stay on top of maintenance for a single vehicle, but things can get even more chaotic if you manage multiple cars. You can use the platform to keep on top of oil changes, fluid changes, tire rotations, and other essential tasks that will reduce any negative environmental impact.

It’s also essential to remember that maintaining your vehicles will ensure your drivers don’t have to sit around waiting for vehicles to be fixed. Failing to take care of the vehicles means minor issues will quickly become more serious problems that require a lot of time and resources to fix.

2. Track How the Vehicles Are Used

Another way your business can lower its carbon footprint is by tracking how fleet vehicles are used. Fleet maintenance software will track — among other things — hours of operation and mileage. You can leverage this data to inform maintenance scheduling. Your cars will be in better shape, operate more efficiently, and be more eco-friendly when you track usage.

3. Monitor Fuel Consumption

Fleet maintenance software will track how much fuel your vehicles use. That’s an essential feature. By keeping tabs on the amount of gas or diesel your cars use, you can make whatever changes are necessary to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions. You might even find that your vehicles aren’t offering good fuel efficiency, which might warrant getting new cars. You don’t necessarily have to switch to hybrid or electric vehicles. But you’ll want to consider whether or not your internal combustion engine cars offer good fuel efficiency.

4. Optimize Routes

You’ll be able to use fleet maintenance software to optimize routes so your drivers take the best routes. Inefficient routes can contribute to more fuel consumption, more significant vehicle wear and tear, and longer customer wait times. When you can plan more efficient routes, you’ll be more productive. And the results for the environment will be less vehicle emissions.

5. Driver Education

You can also use the information and analytics you derive from the solution to train your drivers. Technology alone won’t help your company lower its carbon footprint. You need the cooperation of your employees. Your drivers must understand their role in helping the company be more energy efficient. So, they should avoid things such as the following:

Aggressive driving and speeding

Harsh braking

Excessive idling

Fleet maintenance software is a tool your business can use to become a better corporate environmental citizen. Your vehicles are essential assets for your company, and maintaining these assets will help you derive as much value from them as possible.

By investing in fleet maintenance software, you can ensure your cars are more environmentally friendly. It’s the sort of means that is a win-win since it’ll benefit your company and the environment.