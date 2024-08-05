3 Ways an Outdoor Kitchen Can Make Your Home Eco-Friendly

More homeowners are trying to be eco-friendly in 2024. However, they aren’t aware of all of the things that they can do to help reach this goal.

We have talked about the importance of having an eco-friendly kitchen. During the pandemic, we talked about 10 ways that you can slash the carbon footprint of your kitchen. However, one thing that we didn’t mention is that having an outdoor kitchen can help lower your home’s carbon footprint.

An Outdoor Kitchen Can Be the Key to a Greener Home

Do you hate cooking indoors during the summer? While the sweet-smelling aromas might tantalize your tastebuds, a scorching-hot temperature can leave you nauseous and lightheaded.

You’ve undoubtedly read about heat waves that have left people across the U.S. feeling hot and bothered this summer. In fact, you might live in a geographical region subject to hot summer months. Spending time in a home without an AC unit can make the hot days unbearable.

While an AC unit can make the inside of your home more comfortable on a hot day, another option is to invest in an outdoor kitchen. You won’t have to crank up the air conditioner and leave it running on full blast for the entire day. This is a big deal, since air conditioning accounts for around 3% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

An outdoor kitchen will keep your home cooler and more energy efficient, which also makes it greener. Keep reading to see three ways an outdoor kitchen can boost your home’s energy efficiency and keep it cooler.

1. Give Your AC a Break

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that nearly nine in 10 U.S. households — 88% — used AC units in 2020. According to a report in Morningstar, meanwhile, the average cost for U.S. households to cool their homes from June through September this year is expected to add up to $719 compared to $661 a year prior.

While dialing down your thermostat and using your AC less can help keep utility costs down, that’s hard to do in the middle of a heat wave. Cooking indoors can make matters worse. Even if you open the windows, the temperature can climb in your kitchen and throughout your home.

But if you have an outdoor kitchen offering the same or similar functionality as your indoor kitchen, you won’t send the temperature climbing throughout your residence. Cooking outdoors means your AC can take a breather. It won’t have to work overtime to compensate for the heat generated from cooking on the stove or baking in the oven.

Another way an outdoor kitchen can reduce AC use and boost your home’s energy efficiency is by giving you a space to host large gatherings. If it’s a hot day and you have too many people cooped up inside, the temperature indoors will climb. Having to overuse your AC unit will boost energy use and drive up your utility bill.

2. Reduce Energy Costs By Cooking Outside

You can also lower your electricity costs if you cook outdoors. For instance, you can use a charcoal grill rather than your kitchen stove and oven. The costs can climb when using your indoor cooking appliances, especially if preparing food for a large group.

It’s one thing to prepare a meal for your family. But if the plan is to invite people over, your stove and oven might get heavy use when cooking the meal in your indoor kitchen.

Doing it outside can help lower your electricity use and utility bill. You can do all this without compromising on the quality of the meal or jeopardizing the overall dining experience whether eating alone, with family, or with friends.

3. Cut Back on Water Use

How much water do you use in your kitchen? Between running water in the sink and using the dishwasher, you might use more water than you think. According to one source, dishwashers manufactured before 1994 can use 10 to 15 gallons of water every load. Meanwhile, older dishwashers with the ENERGY STAR label can use four to six gallons of water every load, and newer ENERGY STAR dishwashers can use south of four gallons of water each load.

You can reduce water use by using an outdoor kitchen. Instead of using plates and silverware that need to be washed in the sink or dishwasher, you can use compostable paper plates and utensils. Doing so can eliminate or reduce the need to use your dishwasher or kitchen sink.

These are three ways an outdoor kitchen can make your home more energy efficient and sustainable. Besides, an outdoor kitchen can make family gatherings or party time more fun. It’ll provide a functional outdoor living space that can be used for far more than eating meals.