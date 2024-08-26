How Solar Panels Work and Their Many Benefits

There are a lot of things that you are going to need to do if you want to live an eco-friendly life. One of the most important things to consider is using renewable energy.

There are many different types of green energy. One of the most popular is solar power. Pew Research reports that around 8% of all households have solar power and this figure is growing every year.

We know that solar power is a more sustainable means of generating electricity and can help us save money in the long run. But unless you’ve done extensive research, you probably still have a few specific questions about solar panels that haven’t yet been answered.

This article answers all the common questions you may have about solar power if your existing knowledge is fairly limited.

How do Solar Panels Work?

Solar panels work by absorbing solar energy from the sun. The cells in a solar panel, made from silicon or a similar semi-conducting material, become energized and produce an electric charge. This sends a direct current into an inverter, which is changed to alternating current electricity (the kind that’s used in our homes).

Contrary to what you might assume, solar panels don’t only work when there’s direct sunlight, although they are more effective on non-cloudy days.

There are usually six to 12 panels on a solar panel system, and on days with strong sunlight, each one can generate up to 450W of energy.

What Are the Benefits of Solar Power?

The main benefit of solar power is that it helps us reduce our carbon footprints. Solar panels use a renewable energy source, and they enable us to reduce our carbon use by around one tonne every year.

Another big benefit of solar power is that you can cut your electricity bills, although the extent of the savings you can make depends on where you live.

Can You Put Solar Panels on a Shed or Outhouse?

Yes, you can put solar panels on a shed or outhouse, as long as the roof is strong enough to bear their weight.

This is a more effective solution when the outhouse is tall or not in the shadow of your main house throughout the majority of the day.

Can You Put Solar Panels on a Flat Roof?

Yes, you can put solar panels on a flat roof. You can buy solar panels that can be tilted at an angle to face the sun. That way, you’ll get the best energy production from your investment even if you have a flat roof.

You should seek Solar Panel advice from an expert if you’re not sure whether or not your flat roof is suitable for solar panels.

How Much Money Can You Save with Solar Power?

The amount of money you can save with solar power depends on a few factors, including the size of the solar panels you buy and the amount of sunlight your region gets.

Most homeowners will save a few hundred dollars per year on electricity bills after installing solar panels.

Takeaway

Solar power is a renewable energy solution that’s well worth considering if you’re looking to reduce your carbon footprint and do your bit for the environment.

But it’s important to go into your purchase well-informed. Hopefully, this article has answered some of the questions you might have had about solar panels, giving you some knowledge to take forward into further research.