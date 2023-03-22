You Need These Eco-Friendly Home Improvements Before the Coming Recession

Recent news reports have been very concerning about the state of the environment. Last week, a new report by the International Energy Agency was published in The Hill that showed that global carbon dioxide emissions rose to their highest levels ever in 2022.

Unfortunately, concerns about climate change are not the only issue facing many Americans. The last couple of years have been very trying for many people. In addition to struggling with record high temperatures caused by global warming and worsening air pollution, economic problems seem to be getting worse than ever. Inflation has been at its highest level in 40 years. Also, many economists are warning that a recession is on the horizon. In January, Bankrate released a report showing the chance of a recession was around 64%.

You might be wondering whether you should prioritize concerns about the environment or try protecting your financial stability. The good news is that it is possible to do both.

One of the things that you can do is make some eco-friendly home improvements. For example, may also want to replace your windows to make your home eco-friendlier. This can make a huge difference for your carbon footprint.

In addition to lowering your carbon footprint, these home improvements can also help you save money on energy bills. This is going to be an important lifeline if the economy takes a downturn, because you are going to want to live as frequently as possible. You might want to also follow some of our other frugal living tips for eco-friendly consumers.

Eco-Friendly Home Improvements

Here are some of the best home improvements that can help lower your energy bills and reduce your carbon footprint.

Upgrade Windows to Be More Energy Efficient

Windows have a number of important purposes. They help homes get more natural light, they improve ventilation and they can help insulate the home. However, windows can also be a major heat sink and drive up your energy bill if they are not properly maintained or upgraded. By upgrading windows to be more energy efficient, homeowners can reduce their utility bills and make their homes more comfortable. By replacing old windows with new energy-efficient models, homeowners can save money on energy costs while also improving the value of their home. The Department of Energy estimates that about 30% of energy is lost through windows. Therefore, upgrading windows to be twice as efficient can lower total energy loss by 15%.

Use LED Lightbulbs

LED lightbulbs are becoming increasingly popular for a number of reasons. In fact, we have previously referred to them as the heroes of the sustainability movement. There are a number of advantages of using LEDs over traditional incandescent and fluorescent lighting, including lower energy consumption, longer life, and improved safety. LEDs are also more efficient than traditional bulbs, meaning they can produce the same amount of light while using less energy. In addition to being more cost-effective in the long run, LED bulbs also emit less heat than other types of lighting. This makes them a great choice for households that want to both lower their energy bills and reduce carbon footprint.

LED lightbulbs use 75% less energy and last 25 times longer. Therefore, they are great for the environment.

Upgrade your plumbing to reduce water leaks

Water leaks account for a shocking amount of wasted water every year. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the average home wastes around 10,000 gallons of water every year. Around 10% of homes have leaks that cause them to lose over 30,000 gallons of water a year.

Many different factors can contribute to water leaks. They are typically found in toilet flappers that are worn down, leaking valves and faucets that don’t stop dripping. You can reduce water loss by up to 60% by upgrading your plumbing.

Making eco-friendly home improvements should be a common priority when preparing for the upcoming recession

You are probably very anxious about both the economy and the state of the environment. Fortunately, you can help address both of these concerns by making eco-friendly home improvements to lower your energy bill, reduce water waste and help protect the planet. Since the likelihood of a recession is greater than ever, you will want to start making these changes to save money before it strikes. You can find some more eco-friendly home improvement ideas in this post.