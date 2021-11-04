Green Energy Stocks – Why Now is the Time to Invest

Sustainable investing has become far more popular in recent years. There are a lot of ways to embrace eco-friendly investing if you want to support companies that are taking steps to lower their carbon footprint and help the planet.

As COP26 finally gets underway in Glasgow this weekend, the focus on green issues and the impact of climate change has never been greater.

Certainly, the global economy is rapidly working on transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, with developed nations such as the US and the UK (the latter of which has made a ‘Net Zero’ carbon commitment by 2050) leading this charge.

But is now the time to invest in green energy stock, and what are the best options in the current marketplace?

The Why and the How of Green Energy Investment

There’s certainly a logical argument to invest in green energy, particularly given the sustained focus on renewable sources and the fact that existing fossil fuel resources are expected to be depleted by 2060.

What’s more, as the decarbonization of the global economy is sustained, it will take an estimated $100 trillion in investment to deliver the desired targets over the course of the next three decades. This can be a huge challenge for countries around the world, especially as they strive to deal with spending more money in other ways.

In order to capitalise on these market trends, you’ll need to ensure that you develop an understanding of the sector and liaise with the right broker. After all, this will ensure that you have access to the best and most relevant trading tools, including a platform like the MT5 that allows for real-time order execution.

This should also make it considerably easier to decide on a viable and lucrative trading method, which should ideally suit the size of your capital holdings, risk profile and profit expectations.

More specifically, you can choose between short and long-term investment vehicles, before identifying specific assets and deploying a strategy that can be managed seamlessly over time.

The Best Green Investments in 2021

Now that you have an understanding of the market’s size and structure, the next step is to identify the best green investments overall.

We’ve chosen to focus on stocks listed on the coveted and tech-led Nasdaq 100, according to the index’s most recent performance and data.

Clean Energy Fuels: Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) is one of the largest providers of clean fuel for the transportation market, which is one of the most progressive and transformative when it comes to transitioning to sustainable energy. This brand focuses on decarbonising transportation through the delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), enabling thousands of vehicles to reduce emissions across a range of industries and underpinning its immense growth through 2021.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) is one of the largest providers of clean fuel for the transportation market, which is one of the most progressive and transformative when it comes to transitioning to sustainable energy. This brand focuses on decarbonising transportation through the delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), enabling thousands of vehicles to reduce emissions across a range of industries and underpinning its immense growth through 2021. Enphase Energy: Next up is the California-based Enphase Energy, which focuses primarily on the development of home energy solutions for use in the domestic market. This represents a significant part of the clean energy market, identifying this as a lucrative and high-potential stock that offers viable energy storage and management solutions for customers. A high profile September announcement also found that Sunpro Solar will promote and install Enphase Encharge battery storage systems throughout their business going forward.

Next up is the California-based Enphase Energy, which focuses primarily on the development of home energy solutions for use in the domestic market. This represents a significant part of the clean energy market, identifying this as a lucrative and high-potential stock that offers viable energy storage and management solutions for customers. A high profile September announcement also found that Sunpro Solar will promote and install Enphase Encharge battery storage systems throughout their business going forward. FuelCell Energy: Following a wave of interest in green and clean energy, FuelCell Energy has become a huge target for investors in 2021. Fuel cell technology certainly dominates the market at present, so this company fulfills a key role by delivering efficient and clean solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. It also develops and maintains megawatt-scale fuel cell systems for utilities, with a key focus on large-scale industrial applications.

There are a number of great benefits of investing in these green assets.

Making Money with Green Investments is a Feasible Goal

More investors are discovering the benefits of eco-friendly investing. You can make money by purchasing greener investments, but you have to choose the right ones. The tips listed above should help set you on the right path.