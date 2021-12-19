Top 5 Benefits of Eco-Friendly Cars

The popularity of eco-friendly and electric cars is on the rise! So it’s no surprise that more people are joining the electric revolution and thinking of reducing their carbon footprint. There are several benefits to the environment and also to your pocket! In 2021, electric and eco-friendly cars have improved significantly with lower running costs, more choice of vehicles and increased availability.

What are the main benefits of choosing an electric car?

We previously shared a list of some of the best electric cars on the market. However, you should understand the rationale behind your purchase, rather than just taking our word for it. Before you select an electric car, you will want to make sure that you understand the benefits.

Environmentally friendly

The main reason people choose to buy an electric car is its impact on the environment. Compared to petrol or diesel cars, electric vehicles are cleaner and kinder to the environment. They are powered by electric motors rather than a combustion engines powered by harmful fossil fuels. As a result, Eco-friendly and electric cars that don’t contribute to greenhouses gases and decrease pollution. For the buyer, you are reducing your carbon footprint and helping the environment.

Save you money

Electric cars don’t need to be fueled by petrol or diesel, so it can reduce your need to spend money on fuel significantly. Running costs of electric vehicles are much lower than petrol or diesel alternatives. A full charge of your electric car can cost as little as 96p, and the cost per mile tends to be much cheaper so you can travel more miles for less! You can also save money on electric car maintenance because there is no need to change the engine oil and less chance of wear and tear that a typical engine may have.

Affordable to buy

When electric cars were first introduced, many people were put off by their purchase price. However, electric vehicles are more affordable to buy in 2021, and you can even spread the cost with electric car finance! Used EV’s are a great choice if you can’t afford a new one and means you can get an environmental car without the hefty purchase price! In the UK, you can also benefit from a plug-in grant from the government of up to £1500, which helps to fund low emission vehicles!

No congestion charges and free parking

There are many benefits of electric cars when you’re out on the road, and one of the most attractive is not having to pay congestion or parking charges! Across the UK, there are free parking spaces available exclusively to electric car owners and include a charging point too. You can also save money when traveling into clean air zones to help tackle air pollution. London was the first city to bring in the Ultra-Low Emission Zones, which charges drivers who enter a particular area in a vehicle that does not meet the standards. Electric cars are exempt from this charge as they do not produce any harmful gases. Other cities such as Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and more have also adopted the scheme.

Fast charging

In the past five years, the range of electric vehicles has improved massively and reduced ‘range anxiety. You can charge your electric vehicle at home, saving you time and money and charging times are even faster in 2021. Depending on the car you choose and the size of the battery, you could charge your vehicle in as little as 30 minutes! In addition, you can benefit from free electric vehicle charging from many public car parks, workplaces, supermarkets, shopping centres and attractions across the UK.

Top eco-friendly cars 2021

So, know you know the benefits of owning an electric car, what are the best low emission cars in 2021?

Renault Zoe (Electric) Audi A3 (Diesel) Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Electric) Vauxhall Astra (Diesel) Volkswagen ID.3 (Electric) Jaguar I-Pace (Electric) Mazda 3 (Diesel) Tesla Model 3 (Electric) Citroen C4 Cactus (Diesel) Ford Puma Crossover (Petrol)

There are a lot of great reasons to invest in eco-friendly vehicles. However, you must make sure that you know what you are looking for first.