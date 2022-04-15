8 Technologies That Can Help Make Your Home Green

You will want to be aware of the latest green technologies that can make your home eco-friendlier. Here is what you need to know.

Technologies that Are Helping Consumers Make Their Homes Greener than Ever

The coronavirus pandemic has led many of us to reassess our lifestyles and priorities. A 2020 global survey by management consultancy firm, Accenture, found that 60% of respondents said they are making more environmentally friendly purchases since the pandemic began.

Are you keen to make your home greener? Perhaps you’re looking to add value to your property before putting it on the market? Whatever your motivation for boosting your home’s green status, these top eco technologies will do the trick!

1. Tankless Water Heaters

Also known as “demand-type” or “instantaneous” water heaters, tankless heaters are much more environmentally friendly than their traditional counterparts because they only provide hot water when it is needed. There is no energy lost while the heater remains on standby — as there is with storage heaters, for example.

Tankless water heaters heat water when a hot water tap is turned on. This makes them more energy-efficient, cheaper to run and more convenient than a system that relies on a storage tank. They also last longer than a tanked heater. However, you will need to make a fairly hefty upfront investment to buy a tankless heater and have it professionally installed.

2. A Rainwater Harvesting System

Take advantage of our rainy British weather by installing a rainwater harvesting system to reduce your household water consumption by up to 50%.

Rainwater is collected from the roof — where it would otherwise flow from and go down the drain — and re-used in the home and garden. Your home will be more sustainable and cheaper to run.

3. Solar Panels

Adding solar panels to the roof of your home can significantly reduce your electricity bills. The panels absorb the sun’s energy which can then be used to power your home.

As part of the government’s plans to decarbonise all sectors of the UK economy and become net zero by 2050, it is introducing a growing number of schemes to encourage people to adopt greener lifestyles. The government-backed Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) was launched on 1 January 2020 and allows homeowners to sell any unused renewable energy they have generated back to the National Grid. This makes solar panels a sustainable and cost-effective home improvement. And the updated Energy Company Obligation (ECO4) will give homeowners a greater chance to access grants for eco improvements to their homes, such as installing solar panels.

4. Smart Technologies

Most smart devices, including TVs, kitchen appliances and music systems, can turn themselves off when not in use, making them much more energy-efficient than traditional, non-automated devices.

Smart tech is now readily available and affordable, so add this to your home for a quick and easy solution to poor energy efficiency. The coronavirus pandemic has led to a huge rise in demand for smarter homes. By adding tech to your property, you could significantly boost the house sale price.

5. A Dual-Flush Toilet

Flushing the toilet accounts for about 30% of the total water used in a home. Dual-flush toilets allow a user the choice of how much water to use. A traditional flush toilet typically uses 13 litres per flush, whereas a dual-flush system uses just four to six litres.

This more modern type of toilet may cost a little more, but it will make your house greener and save you money on your monthly water bill.

6. Green Heating

There are now several ways to heat your home in a more eco-friendly way that will also save you money. Install ground-source heat pumps to extract heat from the ground or add air-source heat pumps to take heat from the air outside. A biomass boiler is a carbon-neutral alternative to a standard boiler because it uses organic material instead of gas or oil.

7. Environmentally-Friendly Paint

Regular paint is full of chemicals — that’s why it has such a potent odor. Eco-friendly paint contains no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and will have little odor.

“Green” paint should also be manufactured in a way that has the smallest environmental impact possible. When selecting eco-friendly paint, consider the company’s carbon footprint. It will also help boost your home’s value, since it will make the property more appealing to green homeowners.

8. Eco-Friendly Flooring

Okay, this may not be a green “technology” per se, but adding eco-friendly flooring is a great way to make your home more sustainable. Cork or bamboo flooring are good choices. Cork is renewable, lightweight and versatile. Bamboo is renewable, anti-bacterial, water-resistant and extremely durable. Both of these materials are typically more affordable than hardwood flooring.

Invest in the Right Green Technology to Make Your Home Eco-Friendly

Investing in green technologies for your home will not only reduce your carbon footprint and slash your energy bills but could also add value. It’s also worth keeping an eye out for new government initiatives, as there are a growing number of schemes to help people live more sustainably.