10 Tips to Have a Low-Waste, Eco-Friendly Wedding

Sustainability is a greater concern for most people these days. A recent poll showed that 78% of people feel that sustainability is very important and many are trying to take steps to work it into their lives.

One of the ways that people can make sustainability a priority is to have green weddings when getting married. We talked about ways to lower your carbon footprint when having a wedding in the past, but we wanted to get into more detail this summer as more weddings are underway.

Your wedding day is a momentous occasion, often marked by bringing together all your loved ones in one place to celebrate love and commitment. However, this joyous event can also come with a significant environmental cost. The average wedding has a carbon footprint of 63 metric tons. The good news is that it’s entirely possible to have a beautiful, memorable wedding while minimizing your ecological footprint. Here’s how to plan an eco-friendly wedding that’s kind to both the planet and your wallet.

Hire Zero-Waste Wedding Planners

A great first step is to hire a wedding planner who specializes in zero-waste events. These professionals are knowledgeable about sustainable practices and can help guide your decisions from the outset. Communicating your green goals to your guests is also crucial so they can participate in your efforts.

If you prefer to handle the planning yourself, research local vendors who prioritize sustainability. Look for companies that source local produce and are mindful of their environmental impact. By choosing vendors who share your eco-friendly values, you’ll ensure that every aspect of your wedding, from catering to decorations, aligns with your green vision.

Choose Paperless Wedding Invitations

While traditional printed invitations are beautiful, going digital is a simple and effective way to reduce waste. Platforms offer digital wedding invitations, including save-the-dates, and thank you cards. These digital options often come with a variety of customizable templates, allowing you to maintain your unique wedding style.

For the ceremony, consider skipping printed programs or using recycled paper infused with seeds that guests can plant afterward. At the reception, allow guests to choose their seats freely to eliminate the need for paper place settings. This not only reduces waste but also adds a relaxed, informal touch to your celebration.

Select a Sustainable Venue

When choosing a venue, inquire about their sustainability practices. Questions to ask include whether they provide proper recycling bins, avoid single-use plastics, and work with eco-friendly vendors. Opting for a venue that requires minimal additional decoration can also reduce waste. Decorate with reusable items like cloth napkins, tablecloths, and potted plants, which can serve as both beautiful and eco-friendly decor.

Additionally, consider holding your wedding outdoors or in a naturally beautiful setting that requires little additional decoration. Nature can provide a stunning backdrop, reducing the need for artificial decor and enhancing the overall ambiance of your event.

Plan a Green Destination Wedding

While destination weddings may seem counterintuitive for sustainability, they can be eco-friendly with careful planning. Select venues that support local traditions and protect the environment. Many eco-friendly venues consider everything from building materials to decor, ensuring minimal environmental impact. Additionally, destination weddings often have smaller guest lists, reducing overall travel emissions.

To further offset the carbon footprint of travel, consider purchasing carbon offsets for your guests’ flights. This can help mitigate the environmental impact of air travel and contribute to sustainability projects around the world.

Serve Sustainable Meals

Choose caterers who use locally sourced, organic, and seasonal produce. Reducing food waste is crucial, so work with caterers who have strong recycling and composting practices. Consider a plant-based menu, which has a lower environmental impact than meat-based meals. For drinks, opt for local, organic, and vegan options, and ensure your venue has recycling facilities for bottles and cans.

Additionally, consider serving family-style meals instead of individual plates to reduce food waste. This approach allows guests to take only what they need and can help minimize leftovers.

Use Live Plants Instead of Cut Flowers

For floral arrangements, use locally grown, pesticide-free flowers in season. These flowers tend to last longer and are less harmful to the environment. Reuse bouquets as decor throughout your wedding and offer them as gifts to guests. Alternatively, donate leftover flowers to local hospitals or nursing homes to spread joy beyond your wedding day.

Using potted plants instead of cut flowers can also be a sustainable choice. These plants can be taken home by guests or used to beautify your own home or garden after the wedding, providing a lasting reminder of your special day.

Choose Pre-Loved Wedding Attire

Consider buying or renting a pre-loved wedding dress and suit. Shops specializing in pre-loved dresses offer a range of options that can be tailored to fit your style. After the wedding, you can repurpose or donate your attire. This approach not only reduces waste but also adds a unique touch to your wedding day look.

Additionally, encourage your bridal party to choose outfits that they can wear again or rent their attire. This reduces the environmental impact of producing new clothing and ensures that everyone looks stylish without contributing to fashion waste.

Opt for Eco-Friendly Wedding Gifts

Instead of a traditional wedding registry, request eco-friendly gifts or donations to environmental causes. Guests can contribute to your sustainable lifestyle by gifting items like reusable household goods, experiences, or donations to your favorite charity.

Consider creating a registry with a company that specializes in eco-friendly products, or ask guests to contribute to a fund for a sustainable honeymoon. This can help you start your married life with a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Select Conflict-Free Rings

The jewelry industry, particularly diamond mining, has a significant environmental impact. Choose rings made from recycled precious metals or lab-grown diamonds, which are more sustainable and often more affordable. These options ensure that your wedding bands symbolize your commitment without compromising your environmental values.

Additionally, consider using heirloom jewelry or repurposing family pieces. This not only adds sentimental value but also reduces the demand for new mining and production.

Pay Attention to the Details

Small details can make a big difference in reducing wedding waste. Use biodegradable confetti and eco-friendly wedding favors, such as edible gifts or reusable items. Whenever possible, repurpose decorations and other items to prevent them from ending up in a landfill.

For example, consider giving guests small potted plants or seed packets as favors. These gifts are not only eco-friendly but also provide a lasting reminder of your wedding day as they grow and flourish.

Share Your Green Wedding Tips

Finally, share your sustainable wedding practices with friends and family. By promoting eco-friendly weddings, you encourage others to consider their environmental impact and contribute to a greener future.

Adopting these sustainable practices can help ensure that your wedding is not only a celebration of love but also a testament to your commitment to protecting the planet. By making thoughtful choices, you can create a memorable day that’s as kind to the environment as it is to your guests.

With these tips and a bit of creativity, you can plan a wedding that reflects your values and love for each other, all while being mindful of the planet. Embrace the challenge of planning an eco-friendly wedding, and you’ll find that it’s not only possible but incredibly rewarding.