How To Find Sustainable Packaging For Your Move

More people are looking to live sustainable lives these days. However, there are some instances when we may end up leaving a larger carbon footprint than we would like. One of those instances is when we are moving. According to a report by Vice, the average house move creates about 17 kilograms of carbon emissions.

The good news is that it is possible to be eco-friendly when relocating. We talked about the benefits of working with an eco-friendly moving company, but it is also important to use eco-friendly packaging.

Eco-Friendly Packaging Can Lower Your Carbon Footprint When Moving

Moving house can be an exciting but overwhelming experience. It can be even more overwhelming if you are trying to be eco-friendly when moving.

Alongside the excitement of a new home, there’s the daunting task of packing up all your belongings. As we become more aware of our environmental footprint, finding sustainable packaging solutions for moving is becoming increasingly important.

Here’s a guide to help you move house in an eco-friendly way without sacrificing convenience or efficiency. Architecture Digest has some more great tips to consider for eco-friendly movers.

Reuse What You Have

One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to pack sustainably is to reuse items you already have.

Before you start buying new boxes and packing materials, take a look around your home. Items like suitcases, duffel bags, and even dresser drawers can be used to transport your belongings. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Suitcases and Bags: Use your luggage to pack clothes, books, and other small items. They’re sturdy, often come with wheels for easy transport, and you already have them.

Towels and Linens: Instead of buying bubble wrap, use your towels, sheets, and blankets to wrap fragile items. They provide excellent padding and are an efficient way to pack multiple items at once.

Original Packaging: If you’ve kept the original boxes for your electronics or kitchen appliances, reuse them. These boxes are designed to protect the items during transit and can be reused multiple times.

By reusing what you already have, you reduce waste and save money.

Opt for Eco-Friendly Packing Materials

If you need to purchase packing materials, opt for eco-friendly options. Traditional packing materials like plastic bubble wrap and Styrofoam are harmful to the environment, but there are plenty of sustainable alternatives available:

Biodegradable Packing Peanuts: These are made from natural, non-toxic sources like cornstarch and dissolve in water, making them an excellent eco-friendly option.

Recycled Cardboard Boxes: Look for boxes made from recycled materials. Many moving companies now offer these, and they’re just as sturdy as new ones.

Paper Tape: Instead of plastic tape, use paper tape, which is recyclable and biodegradable. It’s just as strong and adhesive as its plastic counterpart.

Mushroom Packaging: An innovative and sustainable option, mushroom packaging is made from agricultural waste and mycelium. It’s biodegradable and compostable, providing excellent protection for fragile items.

These eco-friendly options help minimize the environmental impact of your move.

Rent Reusable Moving Containers

Another great way to make your move more sustainable is to rent reusable moving containers. These containers are often made from durable plastic and can be used multiple times, reducing the need for single-use cardboard boxes. Here’s why they’re a great choice:

Durability: Reusable containers are designed to withstand multiple uses, ensuring your items are well-protected during the move.

Convenience: Many companies that offer these containers also provide delivery and pickup services, making the process hassle-free.

Stackable and Uniform: These containers are typically stackable and uniform in size, making loading the moving truck easier and more efficient.

Several companies specialize in renting out these containers, and they often come in various sizes to suit your needs. By choosing this option, you not only reduce waste but also enjoy a more organized and efficient moving process.

Conclusion

Moving to a new house doesn’t have to come at the expense of the environment. By reusing what you have, opting for eco-friendly packing materials, and renting reusable moving containers, you can significantly reduce your ecological footprint. These sustainable practices not only help the planet but can also save you money and make your move smoother and more efficient. So, as you prepare for your next adventure, keep these tips in mind and make your move a green one. Happy moving!