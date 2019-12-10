How To Plan An Eco-Friendly Interstate Move?

Are you planning to relocate across state lines? Do you want to make sure your move is as green as possible? Any type of cross-country move can be stressful and take a lot of planning. More and more people are looking for eco-friendly interstate moving options as they are concerned about damage to our planet. The good news is that an eco-friendly interstate move is not as difficult as you might first imagine, and there are lots of small things you can do to limit the impact on the environment.

Start thinking about green moving in terms of reducing the use of non-recyclable packing materials. Look to use packaging material that can be reused or recycled. You can even reuse materials you already have and reduce the financial cost of your move. Becoming green savvy can make your interstate move a lot cheaper.

Eco-Friendly interstate moving begins by becoming smart about how you pack:

Get rid of all or any unwanted items before you start packing. Hold a garage sale, start listing items on eBay, or consider donating unwanted stuff to local charities. The less you stuff you have to move, the better for the environment.

Before you buy any packing materials, try to make use of all the containers and storage items you already own. Consider using large laundry bags, suitcases, and plastic bins. To cushion fragile items, use towels and pillows rather than bubble wrap and paper. The aim is to generate zero waste.

Don’t buy any new moving boxes. There are various places where you can pick up recycled boxes for a fraction of the cost. Some real estate agents provide advice as to where to find local recycling programs for moving boxes.

Use packing crates. Lots of stores throw away crates every week. There are many places where you can rent strong eco-friendly packing crates, which are conveniently delivered to your door in bio-diesel trucks.

Use bath towels, jumpers, sheets, and blankets to wrap up fragile items. If you have to use any packaging material, use scrunched up old newspapers as they are just as effective as bubble wrap and much less damaging to the environment.

When cleaning your old home before you leave, make sure that you use eco-friendly cleaning solutions. There are lots of effective green cleaning products in the marketplace, including carpet cleaning solutions and toilet bowl cleaners.

How your belongings are transported is another huge element of eco-friendly interstate moving:

Hire cross country movers that have fleets of bio-diesel trucks and who can supply recycled packing materials. Some movers don’t advertise their green credentials, so make sure you ask about their eco-friendly practices and request green options if available.

Obtain estimates from multiple cross-country movers to ensure you take advantage of the most competitive prices. Be sure to quiz each company about their environmental protection practices. Using online moving quotes websites can make the process of comparing costs from different green cross-country moving companies easier.

If you plan to transport your belongings yourself, try to make as few trips as possible. It could be worth renting a larger van to reduce the number of trips you have to make. The fewer trips you take, the more money you will save on gas.

Plan your trip to use the least amount of fuel possible. This could mean driving slower or taking more direct routes. With cross country moves, optimizing fuel usage is vital for reducing carbon emissions.

If you plan to rent-out a moving truck, look for vehicles that run on bio-fuel. Lots of large moving truck rental companies now have bio-diesel fleets. Also, be sure to rent the smallest truck available that can still transport all of your belonging. A tightly pack truck will help you to save on fuel costs.

Once you arrive in your new home, it’ time to look for ways to minimize your environmental footprint:

Recycle any boxes and packing materials you used during the move.

Install low energy light bulbs and invest in energy-efficient appliances.

Make eco-conscious decisions when buying furniture and appliances for your new home.

You see, green interstate moving doesn’t have to involve anything too drastic. A few changes can make a big difference in the future of the natural environment. There are also more and more eco-friendly moving companies entering the market every year, so it should not take you long to find a green cross-country moving firm in your local area. Just make sure you plan your move well ahead of time so you don’t end up having to make any last-minute rushed decisions, which might cancel out all the green savings you set out to make.