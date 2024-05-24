Can Electric Car Owners Benefit from Roadside Assistance?

The demand for electric vehicles is surging in 2024. The International Energy Agency reports that 40 million cars in the world are electric vehicles. This may not sound like a lot, but the proportion of cars that are electric is growing rapidly. Around one in five vehicles that were sold in 2023 were electric.

As more people buy electric vehicles, they are starting to discover some of the complications. One of the biggest issues is that they have to worry about getting roadside assistance when breaking down. Fortunately, roadside assistance is available to people that use electric vehicles. Therefore, electric vehicle owners may want to consider getting roadside assistance cover. This means you don’t have an excuse not to switch to an electric car to help the planet!

Electric Vehicle Owners Can Benefit from Roadside Assistance Coverage

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, the last thing anyone wants is to be helpless on the road due to a car breakdown. Whether it’s a flat tire, battery jumpstart, or simply running out of fuel, such situations can quickly turn into a nightmare without the right assistance. That’s where roadside assistance cover comes into play for swift help when you need it the most.

Many electric vehicle owners are using roadside assistance. Time reports that AAA offered roadside assistance to 160,000 electric vehicles last year alone.

Understanding roadside assistance cover

Roadside assistance cover, often referred to as roadside cover, is an optional add-on to your car insurance. Roadside assistance cover extends the protection to include assistance during roadside emergencies while your car insurance protects you financially in case of accidents, theft or damage.

Key benefits of roadside assistance cover

Below are some of the key benefits of having roadside assistance add-on cover:

24/7 Emergency assistance : One of the most important advantages of roadside assistance cover is access to 24/7 emergency help. A simple phone call can summon assistance to your location whether you’re alone in the night or during rush hour traffic.

: One of the most important advantages of roadside assistance cover is access to 24/7 emergency help. A simple phone call can summon assistance to your location whether you’re alone in the night or during rush hour traffic. Towing services : Roadside assistance cover includes towing services upto 50 kms to take your vehicle to the nearest repair shop or mechanic if your vehicle is immobilised due to a breakdown, saving you the hassle and expense of arranging transportation for your car.

: Roadside assistance cover includes towing services upto 50 kms to take your vehicle to the nearest repair shop or mechanic if your vehicle is immobilised due to a breakdown, saving you the hassle and expense of arranging transportation for your car. Flat tyre assistance : Changing a flat tyre can be challenging, especially if you’re not familiar with the process or lack the necessary tools. With roadside assistance cover, a vehicle technician will be arranged to replace the flat tyre with the spare tyre at the location of the breakdown or arranging the flat tyre to the nearest place of repair and delivering the tyre back to the place of breakdown in case a technician cannot be arranged.

: Changing a flat tyre can be challenging, especially if you’re not familiar with the process or lack the necessary tools. With roadside assistance cover, a vehicle technician will be arranged to replace the flat tyre with the spare tyre at the location of the breakdown or arranging the flat tyre to the nearest place of repair and delivering the tyre back to the place of breakdown in case a technician cannot be arranged. Fuel delivery : Running out of fuel is a mishap that can occur when you least expect it. Roadside assistance add-on cover often includes fuel delivery services upto 5 liters, ensuring you’re not helpless due to an empty tank.

: Running out of fuel is a mishap that can occur when you least expect it. Roadside assistance add-on cover often includes fuel delivery services upto 5 liters, ensuring you’re not helpless due to an empty tank. Battery jump-start : A dead battery can leave you alone, unable to start your car. Roadside assistance cover offers jump-start services, with a technician arriving promptly to jump-start your car and get you moving again.

: A dead battery can leave you alone, unable to start your car. Roadside assistance cover offers jump-start services, with a technician arriving promptly to jump-start your car and get you moving again. Arrangement of keys: Accidentally locking your keys inside your car is frustrating, but it doesn’t have to ruin your day. Roadside assistance add-on cover provides arrangement of keys, to regain access to your car without causing any damage.

Choosing the right roadside assistance cover

When selecting a roadside assistance add-on cover for your car insurance, it’s crucial to consider several factors to ensure you get the level of protection you need:

Coverage limits : Check the coverage limits and restrictions of the roadside assistance add-on cover to ensure they meet your requirements.

: Check the coverage limits and restrictions of the roadside assistance add-on cover to ensure they meet your requirements. Cashless network garages : Research cashless network garages associated with network providers to ensure they have a broad coverage area, especially if you frequently travel long distances or in remote areas.

: Research cashless network garages associated with network providers to ensure they have a broad coverage area, especially if you frequently travel long distances or in remote areas. Cost: It’s important to find a plan that offers good value for your money while price shouldn’t be the sole determining factor.

Conclusion

Don’t wait until you’re helpless on the road to realis the importance of roadside assistance add-on cover—make sure you’re covered before you hit the road. With roadside assistance cover, you can drive with confidence, knowing that help is just a phone call away. You should also know that electric vehicles are eligible for roadside assistance coverage, which is one other reason to consider making the switch to them. To know more, visit Kotak General Insurance.