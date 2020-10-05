5 Important Reasons To Buy An Eco-Friendly Car

Interest in eco-friendly is exploding. One estimate shows that the market for electric cars alone will be worth $567.3 billion by 2025. The total market for sustainable vehicles will be even higher when you account for solar cars, hybrids and other eco-friendly vehicles.

The growing interest in sustainable cars has not come a bit too soon. This year has been full of surprises and forced many of us to take an honest look at ourselves and the way we choose to live our lives, specifically the impact those choices have on the environment. As tragic as this year has been for so many families, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the error of our ways. The choices we make today will impact all of our tomorrows. If this has hit you particularly hard and you would like to make a change in your carbon footprint then read on because I have put together 5 reasons why you should buy an eco-friendly car.

1. Less Destructive Drilling

Eco-friendly vehicles decrease the need to drill for oil. Drilling or fracking has terrible implications for the environment, as I am sure you all know by now. Fracking has had a lot of mixed attention in the media in recent years, but the truth is it has been a contentious issue for many years. The less we rely on traditional fuels the better, imagine how beautiful our world would be if we did not have those horrific oil spills that kill so many animals every year.

2. Hybrid Heaven

Hybrids cost less to run, need fewer fuel stops and they are far more responsive to drive. The end result of many new hybrids on the market is an eco-friendly engine with the sportscar responsiveness. This is probably why there are sportscar manufacturers that have either taken the plunge already and evolved their design, or they have hinted at having plans to do so in the future.

3. Lower Emissions

As important as it is to protect our planet from the bigger threats of drilling and explosives, it is equally important to protect our atmosphere. High levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere leads to untold problems that have far-reaching and long-lasting consequences. Carbon dioxide is responsible for melting the polar icecaps and raising the sea levels. It is also to blame for the extreme weather patterns. Eco-friendly cars reduce the overall emissions produced by a great deal.

4. Biodiesel Boost

Biodiesel is a relatively newfound fuel source made mainly from corn – whilst it does not lower the emissions produced what it does do is create much cleaner emissions. The impact of burning this fuel is far kinder to our environment than burning fossil fuels is. The production of biodiesel is also far cheaper than its traditional counterpart, it is essentially made from waste. Another great perk of using biodiesel is that it can be used in a standard diesel engine, you do not need to buy a special new one.

5. Reducing Your Costs

There are a number of great environmental reasons to invest in an electric car. However, there are also some great financial incentives. Modern cars that use renewable energy tend to also be a lot more economical than their predecessors. They can help you save a lot of money in the long run.

Electric Cars Can Go a Long Way Towards Preserving the Planet

Buying an electric car can be a great idea! Provided that your home is powered off the grid using renewable energy sources. If your energy source is carbon-neutral then you are good to go, just do some research beforehand to make sure you know what the deal is with owning one.

If you are excited to join the eco-revolution, that is wonderful, but we do suggest you do your homework and find the best option for your lifestyle and your budget.