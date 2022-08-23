The planet is hurtling towards a climate crisis. The scientific consensus is that average temperatures are rising far too rapidly, and extreme weather events are becoming more and more common, endangering all species on Earth. This crisis is being caused by our reliance on fossil fuels, which release copious amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

To mitigate this crisis, it’s important that we make a global effort to switch from fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy sources, such as solar power and wind power. But how do we do this when we rely so heavily on non-renewable energy sources? Here are five ways we can increase the use of renewable energy as a global community.

ETRM software for renewable energy

ETRM software, which stands for energy trading risk management software, is a software solution that helps energy companies manage their physical and financial trading of energy commodities. ETRM software is a type of CTRM (commodity trading & risk management) software, but it specializes in the energy industry.

ETRM software is an invaluable tool for energy companies, helping them to facilitate transactions and manage financial risk. However, at the moment, there are no ETRM software solutions focusing exclusively on portfolios with only renewable energy assets. This is an issue because traditional ETRM software offers many features that renewable-only portfolios don’t need, which can be a waste of money.

Therefore, to make the trading of renewable energy assets more profitable and more desirable, we need ETRM software solutions focused on renewable energy. Companies like Pexapark are raising awareness about this issue, but more needs to be done.

Set ambitious targets

Companies can do a lot to increase the use of renewable energy worldwide, but governments need to step up too. One way that governments can increase the use of renewable energy is to set themselves ambitious targets for switching from fossil fuels to renewable sources, such as promising to get a certain percentage of the country’s energy from renewables by a particular date. Governments can also work together to set worldwide climate targets – past examples include the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.

Invest in renewable energy

Of course, to meet these ambitious targets, governments need to invest heavily in renewable energy to make it feasible to move away from fossil fuels. For example, this means that more wind turbines and solar panels need to be installed throughout the world, especially in windy and high-sunshine areas.

Investments in renewable energy also need to focus on improving existing technology. It’s often claimed that renewable energy sources aren’t efficient enough for us to completely rely on them, so this is an area to focus on. One idea is to reduce the amount of noise that wind turbines produce, allowing them to be installed in more areas and potentially closer to communities.

Increasing our use of renewable energy is absolutely essential if we want to reduce the impacts of climate change. By sticking to these renewable energy strategies, we can hopefully secure a better future for subsequent generations.