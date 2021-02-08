Most Environmentally Friendly Water Sports

We have talked in the past about the steps some sports are taking to be more environmentally friendly. Golf companies, in particular, are finding more sustainable ways to operate.

However, there are a lot of other eco-friendly sports. Many water sports are especially eco-friendly.

Environmentally Friendly Water Sports Are the New Rage

Heading out onto the water to take a break from the highway traffic life in the city is therapeutic. Maybe it is the mixed feelings of danger and “that looks fun,” but there is something about the water that makes it surreal.

Sporting on the water is one of the popular things people enjoy doing, and there are so many sports to try. People surf on water, boat race, and do a host of other activities. As much as all of this is fun, one has to be responsible for conducting themselves on the water. Being responsible is vital because while the sea is a place you get to throw your legs in the air and make loud, weird noises as you get propelled into the air with a board at your feet, it is also the home of some of nature’s finest creatures.

Do you care about the environment and want to be more conscious of what you do on the water? If your answer is yes, you are reading the perfect article. You will learn how they are more sustainable than a lot of other sports like baseball, even though baseball is using things like LED lights to cut its carbon footprint.

Like the people at Wakeboard Buddy always say, embracing eco-friendly water sports is not the end of fun. Some people hear the term ‘eco-friendly sport’ and immediately make that face you see when you tell folks at a party that the drinks won’t be arriving. Environmentally friendly water activity is fun, and there is a chance you love it already. Learn what sports you should do more often to reduce your carbon-footprint on water.

Three eco-friendly Water Sport you’ll love

There are a lot of great eco-friendly water sports. Three of the best are listed below.

Swimming

The most straightforward decision you can make when it comes to spending time out in the water is just taking a dip. It is exercising, relaxing and very eco-friendly. You are not burning any fuels, just your natural energy.

Swimming can quickly become harmful to water creatures if you don’t take extra care. There are organisms in the water that have an entire ecosystem set-up in there. If you are not cautious, you may kill them and send the organisms and their ecosystem into extinction.

To avoid destroying bioluminescent organisms that thrive in the water you use for your swim, it would be helpful if you did not wear swimsuits coated in harmful chemicals aimed at exterminating them. Sure, you do not have to care about all bugs, and some are bad and could cause you harm. We are not entirely against wearing bug-repellant suits, but it would be great if you at least ensured any suit you put on is one that is DEET-free. DEET is a toxic mixture that destroys the organisms we described early on, which are harmless to you.

The sunscreen you wear also might be the culprit. In Hawaii, legislators have made laws forbidding sunscreen use in their waters because they believe it is a nuisance to the coral reefs. Go with sunscreen products that are free of chemicals like octinoxate and oxybenzone.

Jet Skiing

Your beloved jet skis are, in a way, bad for the environment. They aren’t entirely terrible, but if you can go overboard using them and that is when they leave a large carbon footprint on the ground. The guilty jet skis are the standard ones. The smaller ones are safer to use. They aren’t entirely safe, but you can sleep better at night knowing the environment isn’t going to hell because of the fun you had with your jet ski earlier in the day.

If you have the money, there is a way to jet ski as much as you want without leaving a carbon footprint. The magic device to use is the electric jet ski. It is electric, so it doesn’t run on fuel and hence has no carbon emissions. On a full charge, you can use the device for 45 minutes. A battery pack can extend that to about an hour.

Parasailing

Parasailing is a cool way to enjoy the water. Ask those who have tried it, and they’ll tell you there is not one dull minute when you parasail. It is one of the many water activities that make a case for how eco-friendly water sports can be fun. You can find a lot of eco-friendly parasailing destinations in Florida and other places, like these ones listed on TripAdvisor.

All you have to do is hold onto something that looks very much like a parachute and hop around over the sea. It is surreal. One minute you see everyone from the clouds like a comic book superhero, the next you are rushing down to the surface of the water, and the next you are up again—no emissions, zero carbon footprint. You only have to be aware of the precautions need to use this apparatus safely.

Bottom Line

You can have fun on the water while ensuring you are not ruining the environment in the same breath. Avoid using big-engine boats that are bad for the environment and have as much thrill from any of the eco-friendly water sport discussed here.

