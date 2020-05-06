Ways to Make Your Business More Environmentally Friendly

Many people have embraced the benefits of living a more environmentally friendly lifestyle, so it’s only normal to want to make these changes to your business as well. Turning your business into one that is more environmentally friendly can meet the expectations of your buyers and build your relationships with them. Having a “green” business can also increase your reputation because it shows your community that you are trying to make a difference in the world. You can even try making suggestions to lawyers to enact more environmentally friendly laws to help find some solutions to current environmental concerns.

Convert to Solar Energy

Solar energy is a great way to save money for your business while helping the environment, and if you install solar energy, you may be eligible to receive the Federal Investment Tax Credit. Another big plus to having solar energy is that it requires very little to almost no maintenance at all because there are no moving parts. If you think converting to solar energy is not something you’re able to afford for your business at the moment, you can consider flexible payment options such as solar loans and leases, so you do not have to pay the whole price of it upfront.

Use Eco-Friendly Chemicals

There are many simple steps you can take to become more environmentally friendly in your workplace. One way is to start using eco-friendly chemicals. Using harsh chemicals around your business does not come without any risks. Chemicals are bad to breathe in and can cause irritation to skin and/or eyes. With eco-friendly products, you do not need to take any extra steps to protect yourself when using them because they’re safe to use. Some of the best eco-friendly products to use for cleaning include borax, washing soda, lemon juice, and white vinegar.

Work with Someone Experienced in Environmental Law

Another way to steer your business in the direction of becoming more environmentally friendly is to work with a lawyer who has this type of experience, such as Cory Briggs startup lawyer. A lawyer experienced with environmental law knows the ins and outs of using clean technology and primarily focuses on environmental rights. They are great advocates that can help you make the right changes to your business.

Get an Energy Audit

If you want to start using less energy to run your business, you can consider getting an energy audit. This will give you a clear idea if your business is as energy efficient as you’d like it to be. It can also help you understand if you have any areas of the business that are using more energy than necessary, which can be an indication of an underlying problem. An energy audit can help you save money in the long run, so it’s definitely something any business owner should get.

Make the Change to Cloud Computing

Cloud computing is a huge step in the right direction when it comes to becoming a more eco-friendly business. Switching to working as remotely as possible can drastically slash your energy use while saving you a significant amount of money in the long run. If you can run your business mostly from the web, you do not need to spend a fortune operating on-site equipment. You also eliminate the requirement to commute to work, which is also another thing that benefits the environment.

As a business owner, you can choose small ways to start taking steps in the right direction to becoming more eco-friendly. Changes such as eliminating plastic bags and using paper or reusable ones instead can make a big difference. You can also swap out all the lightbulbs with CFL bulbs, which last five times longer than traditional bulbs. Any changes you make, big or small, can still make a difference.