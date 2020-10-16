7 Sustainable Business Practices to Consider for 2021

Sustainable business practices may feel like a trend, but they’re much more than that. These eco-friendly and environmentally-friendly practices also make your business more efficient and can help you save money if you let them.

With that said, adopting them isn’t going to be a piece of cake, so keep that in mind. Just try to see beyond the struggles because you’ll be helping the earth.

1. Training Employees

A lot of the waste a company creates deals with their operational practices, which is the reason you need to create a plan to become more sustainable. However, your employees are a big part of this, too. It’s easy to overlook the waste employees can create, but you can’t afford this any longer. Invest in training your employees to be more eco-conscious, and you’ll be able to see positive changes in the long run. This step is going to take some time to produce the results you’re hoping for, but the changes will be long-lasting.

2. Cloud Computing

Businesses don’t have to rely on paper and filing systems to store vital information regarding inventory or customers. The amount of paper a company would use years ago was astonishing, but there were no other solutions out there. A business that wants to look to the future should know that using cloud computing solutions is more sustainable. There are a lot of perks to using cloud computing, like how your employees can share edits without having to print anything. Employees and supervisors can also access the information in cloud systems remotely, so they can work on things at home.

3. Energy Efficiency

You’ll want to figure out how you’ll be investing in energy-efficient appliances throughout your business. There are many ways to convert your business into a more sustainable operation by installing energy-efficient toilets, AC systems, faucets, and even your lighting system. If you want to take things up a notch, you might even want to think about using solar energy to reduce your use of regular electricity. Some of these changes are going to be quite costly, so be sure to make a financial plan to address these expenses.

4. Sustainable Third Parties

Customers who worry about supporting eco-conscious companies aren’t paying attention to what your company does alone. If customers find that you’re working with vendors who aren’t observing some of the measures you’re trying to enact, you’ll lose credibility. Don’t put yourself in this position. What you want to do is thoroughly investigate your vendors to find out if they’re trying to be as eco-conscious as your company is, or if they have the green business certifications used to determine sustainability. Working with vendors that are doing things right promotes these changes, and you’ll be a part of that.

5. Waste Management Program

Talk to your local waste management service to see if you can develop a program that’ll help your business produce less waste and recycle more often. You could do everything, from bringing in a new trash can to handle composted materials to training your employees to recycle more effectively. Most employees want to help the earth but don’t know how to do so sometimes. They can take these lessons back home. They’ll be able to do more good for this earth thanks to you.

6. Chemical Management

Chemical management is sometimes overlooked, but it’s important. Cleanliness is vital for hygiene, office morale, and to ensure clients feel comfortable in your place of business. This is the reason you invest in your cleaning service, but you have to rethink how you clean your office. You’ll want to start replacing the chemicals with natural alternatives. Cleaning supplies with toxic chemicals can cause allergic reactions, so making the switch to something natural and more sustainable is the wisest thing you could do.

7. Start Partnerships

You’ll want to start thinking about partnering up with eco-conscious groups around your neighborhood. Start creating business policies that’ll allow you to donate your time and money to help your community become more sustainable. Taking an active role in the direction your community goes can help improve your image among customers. Partnering up with eco-conscious groups exposes you to more green practices. Doing this will encourage your employees to get more active in their communities, and that’s a good thing, too.

These business practices are the first few you should enact but don’t stop here. Keep searching for ways your business can be more eco-conscious as time moves on. Be a part of the solution that many businesses like yours are attempting to be.