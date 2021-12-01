Tips To Become More Sustainable At Home

In the past couple of decades, sustainability has dominated the headlines as a growing number of households, small businesses, and large companies alike have taken steps to reduce their carbon footprint in any way they can. From developing eco-friendly nail polish formulas to setting up sustainable energy sources or living a no-waste lifestyle, there are a multitude of ways that commercial businesses and the average consumer can do in order to reduce their carbon footprint and to create a greener tomorrow. If you are interested in becoming more sustainable at home, continue reading to find out what you can do to make a difference.

Invest in solar panels

If you have the budget and space to do so, investing in solar panels can be a great way to become more sustainable at home. It may sound expensive, but you can end up saving a great deal of money in the long run. This is because solar panels allow you to benefit from a renewable energy source as opposed to a traditional energy supply which can slash your energy bills in half over the course of several decades. It is also worth remembering that a growing number of local councils offer incentives or grants to homeowners willing to install solar panels or alternative renewable energy sources in their home. It can be beneficial for you to talk to a solar panel expert in order to get the latest and most up-to-date advice on which solar panel contractors you should go with because while it is an established industry, it isn’t highly regulated and there have been horror stories of people who ran into trouble with their solar panels and weren’t able to get the aftercare service that is so important. Make sure you shop around and go with a company that has a history of great service, repair work, and credibility.

Replace your windows

This may sound a bit unconventional, but you will be surprised at how efficient something as simple as replacing windows can be. When it comes to becoming more sustainable at home, reducing heat loss is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways of doing so. If you prefer to curl up with a good book, crocheting place mats or playing the latest online slots for example, you must ensure your home is sufficiently warm and comfortable enough to do so. By replacing your windows every 20 years, for example, you can reduce heat loss and lower your energy bills in the process. There are several different ways of doing so including installing insulating materials to your walls and investing in double or triple glazing for your windows. Simply by upgrading your windows, you will be saving on heating and increasing comfortability in your home without spending a huge amount of money on additional insulation.

Purchase eco-friendly gardening tools

As well as investing in solar panels and replacing your windows, purchasing eco-friendly gardening tools can also allow you to become more sustainable at home both indoors and outdoors. If you have green fingers, it may benefit you to ensure your garden and flower beds are fertilised on a regular basis by creating your own compost. Making your own compost bin can also help you minimize your waste as you can throw food waste into this bin, which will then feed your garden. The perfect circle of life. This is relatively simple to learn how to do and can allow you to save a considerable amount of money on hiring a professional gardener to fertilise your garden on your behalf or acquiring store-bought fertiliser. If you are looking to practice sustainable gardening, try only using natural pest repellents by encouraging the natural predators of pests to make a home in your garden or by planting certain plants that naturally repel these plants. You can also consider installing a pond to encourage wildlife to call your garden home or install a bird-bath or bird-house, and considering companion planting to improve overall soil quality. Nurturing your garden is an eco-system in itself and you’ll no doubt find it fascinating.

Use eco-friendly cleaning products

The vast majority of cleaning products contain a wide range of harmful ingredients that can have a negative impact on the environment. By only using eco-friendly cleaning products, however, you can be reassured you are doing your bit to help the planet so your home can look good, and you can feel good at the same time.

If you are looking to become more sustainable at home, you should invest in solar panels, replace your windows, purchase eco-friendly gardening tools, and use eco-friendly cleaning products.