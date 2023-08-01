The Advantages Of New Build Homes For Lowering Energy Usage

There are numerous benefits to buying a new build property but one of the most important is how energy efficient they are. By using modern building techniques, eco-friendly materials, and state-of-the-art appliances, new builds are paving the way for a sustainable future.

Not only is this advantageous for the environment, but also for homeowners, who will see their energy bills decrease and their long-term savings increase. In this article, we will delve deeper into these benefits, providing a more comprehensive analysis of why new builds are playing such a crucial role in the reduction of energy consumption. By exploring the various advantages that new homes offer, we aim to shed light on the positive impact they have on the environment and the financial well-being of homeowners. So, without further ado, let’s examine these benefits in more detail and discover how new build homes contribute to the overall energy efficiency goals.

Energy-efficient design

The great thing about new build homes is that they are specifically designed with energy efficiency in mind from the ground up. Builders prioritise features like double-glazed windows, and advanced sealing techniques in order to reduce heat loss and improve heat retention. Because of this, new-build homeowners typically save £2,600 on their annual energy bills compared with older properties.

The majority of new build property developers are also using timber frames more often in their homes, which typically have a lower carbon footprint when compared with traditional brick and block techniques. Additionally, recycled materials are often utilised, such as glass bottles for insulation and uPVC in window frames.

Low-energy appliances

New build homes are generally equipped with the latest energy-efficient appliances and systems, such as cookers, fridges, and washing machines. Usually, these will already be fitted in the property but sometimes you are able to choose what is to be installed.

Properties are also designed to reduce the amount of water that we waste. Fitted showers and dual flush toilet cisterns are just some examples of how new build developers are helping to reduce water usage, with the latter typically saving around 4-6 litres of water per flush.

Renewable energy integration

Although saving on energy is beneficial, it’s important to remember that current energy generation methods often rely on unsustainable practices. Thankfully, many new build homes now utilise renewable energy systems, such as geothermal heating systems and solar panels.

These sustainable energy sources can help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and grid electricity, meaning energy consumption is lowered as a result. By harnessing clean energy, homeowners are then able to generate their own electricity and potentially sell power back to the grid.

Smart home technology

With smart home technology on the rise, it’s no wonder that systems are being installed in brand-new homes. This technology enables homeowners to monitor and control their energy usage both quickly and effortlessly through things like the thermostat, lighting systems, and window coverings.

In conclusion, real-time energy monitoring systems not only provide homeowners with detailed insight into their energy usage, but also empower them to make informed decisions that can lead to further energy reduction. By leveraging this technology, individuals can play an active role in promoting sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint.