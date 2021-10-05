6 Massive Benefits of Switching to Green Energy

In many discussions about green or renewable energy, the emphasis is on the environmental benefits. Generated from natural sources, green energy does not release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Thus, it does not cause environmental harm or contribute to climate change. Since renewable energy technologies take power from the sun, wind, or water, green energy can never run out.

In this article, you will discover the practical, tangible benefits of green energy for households, businesses, and communities.

1. Lower Energy Bills

A significant benefit of switching to green energy is lower energy bills. The costs of traditionally supplied electricity have been steadily growing in recent years while the costs of renewable energy technologies have fallen. If solar panels were once an expensive investment, they are ubiquitous now in sunny states like California. In areas that receive abundant sunlight throughout the year, solar provides a great return on investment, paying for itself within a couple of years. Solar panels can generate most of the energy that homes and businesses need, substantially cutting their energy expenses.

2. Independence

In recent years, several states have experienced severe power outages due to faulty electrical networks or extreme weather events. The 2021 Texas power crisis is a relevant example. A massive electricity generation failure left 4.5 million homes and businesses without power for several days. The same people were then hit with high power bills and faced significant personal and financial inconveniences. This dramatic episode shows how important it should be for households and businesses to gain some amount of independence from external energy providers.

Solar panels, wind turbines, or geothermal heat pumps can help homeowners and businesses navigate system failures and meet their energy needs with lower costs, lower risks, and minimal environmental impact.

3. Efficiency and Reliability

When talking about the efficiency and reliability of green energy, it’s important to start by mentioning that green energy is dependent on location to some degree. Having the right conditions for the type of energy you’re looking to generate is essential. In places with abundant sunlight, solar panels are an ideal choice. Similarly, wind turbines are perfect for windy regions. If the right conditions are met, green energy is fast, reliable, and efficient. Moreover, there are many technologies aimed at storing excess green energy to ensure consistent supply.

4. Improved Health

An indirect but fundamental benefit of switching to green energy is less to no air and water pollution. We can expect more positive public health outcomes as more and more homes and businesses switch to green energy. Coal and natural gas plants are responsible for severe air and water pollution. The effects of pollution on the environment extend to human health. Severe environmental pollution stands behind heart attacks, asthma, various types of cancers, lung diseases, and neurological damage. Pollution affects everyone everywhere. Green energy technologies do not produce negative effects because solar, wind, and hydroelectric power are not associated with harmful emissions.

5. No Price Variations

Relying on green energy gives businesses and households more independence. This benefit has wider implications. National energy providers are often affected by economic trends, geopolitical crises, or supply chain disruptions, which lead to drastic price variations. Price spikes can be a massive burden to many businesses and families. Since green energy is generated locally and utilizes local resources that replenish naturally, it comes with attractive economic benefits. Families and businesses that use green energy are not affected by price variations as much. By its very nature, green energy can stabilize prices.

6. Wide Accessibility

In many parts of the world, green energy is not only the cleaner, safer, and more eco-friendly solution, but it is the easiest solution. Whether we are looking at the developing world or off-grid locations in developed nations, it is evident that there’s an urgent need for wider energy accessibility. The costs of connecting these areas to traditional energy providers can be massive, but green energy is an efficient, low-cost solution that can serve many remote parts of the world. With green energy, both individuals and companies have thus more options when it comes to choosing a location for living or conducting business.

Green energy is a positive force that will shape our future. Many individuals, families, and businesses can already take advantage of the numerous benefits of green energy thanks to existing technologies. Some benefits are immediate; others extend further into the future. It’s safe to say, however, that the benefits significantly outweigh the costs of the transition. Green energy is good for us and the planet in equal measure.