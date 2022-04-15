5 Biggest Solar Panel Installation Mistakes to Avoid

Solar panels are becoming much more accessible and affordable for the average homeowner. Around 4% of homeowners have solar panels. This figure is expected to triple by 2030, as more people invest in them.

There are many reasons that solar panels are becoming more popular:

Solar panels are becoming a lot more affordable. the cost dropped over 12% between 2020 and 2021. It should become even more affordable over time.

More people are also discovering the cost saving benefits. The average homeowner can save over $1,500 a year by switching to solar power. As more people realize they can save a lot of money, they will invest more in them.

More people are worried about protecting the planet. The pandemic helped us realize how vulnerable our world is, which made more people start shifting towards more renewable energy strategies.

There are a lot of compelling reasons to switch towards solar panels. This should make getting one installed for your own home a no-brainer.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that they can be installed by anyone. If you’re thinking about going solar, make sure that you rely on the assistance of professionals. They will help you get the most from your solar powered home.

Common Mistakes when Installing Solar Panels

Also, avoid these five big mistakes to ensure that your solar panel installation goes smoothly. You will get more energy, ensure your panels last longer and avoid a lot of aggravating headaches if you avoid these mistakes.

Mistake 1 – Not Considering the Space Available

You can’t install a solar panel system if there’s no space. It’s easy to get caught up in the upgrade, but you need to think about where you will install the panels and how much space is available for that.

You need to look carefully at your house and choose the best place to put them. You might have sufficient space on the roof. Otherwise, you might want to try setting up solar panels on your yard. This would be a better option than putting them on a small roof where they will fall over.

Mistake 2 – Incorrectly Estimating Energy Needs

Again, you have to consider what you need in terms of energy if you’re going to install a solar panel system in your home. Having a professional there can help because they know how to estimate energy usage and covert that to the amount of solar power needed to compensate. They will take various factors into consideration, such as the solar efficiency in your area and the size of your home.

Mistake 3 – DIY

There is nothing about solar panel installation that is a DIY project. Unless you are going to take classes and become certified in solar energy or happen to be an electrician that’s already trained in solar energy, this is a job for the pros. Make sure that you work with a reputable provider to get your panels installed.

Mistake 4 – Choosing the Wrong System

No two homes are exactly the same. There are different types and sizes of solar panel systems for a reason. With the help of a solar panel installation professional, you will have much better odds of getting a system that fits your home. Don’t settle on a system that isn’t going to do what you need because that’s just a waste of money.

Mistake 5 – Installing the Panels Away from the Sun

Believe it or not, this does happen. In considering where and how to install solar panels, you have to think about where the sun is in regard to your home. This is again where having an expert can help. It sounds like an obvious thing to avoid, but you’d be surprised that it happens more than you think.

Do Your Due Diligence When Putting Up Your Solar Panels

You don’t want to do a lousy job when installing solar panels. With these tips, solar panel installation should be a much easier process. You will get more power and make sure your solar panels last as long as possible.