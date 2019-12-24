5 Ways to Make Your Business More Eco-Friendly

Climate change is the big issue in the world today. Businessowners often wonder whether their customers really care about how eco-friendly they are.

The figures don’t lie. Approximately 70% of companies report an increased interest from customers in environmentally friendly solutions.

This is particularly important for younger people, who are more engaged in green solutions than ever before.

Go Digital

Did you know that 50% of all business waste is composed just of paper? So just imagine the difference you could make by going digital.

Stop printing as much as possible. Going digital with your forms, invoices, and advertising material can drastically reduce how much paper you waste every year.

Plus, paperless services are increasingly valued by consumers. Even those who aren’t interested in green issues will appreciate the added convenience of paperless.

Implement a Recycling Plan

Additionally, the paper you do need should be recycled, along with other forms of waste. It’s not difficult to implement a recycling plan for your company.

All you need is a dedicated trash can for recyclable waste, a system for taking it to a recycling center, and a training program for your employees.

Use Eco-Friendly Packaging

Does your business sell physical products instead of services? Think about how you deliver your products and whether you can reduce the amount of packaging.

For non-fragile items, is two layers of bubble wrap necessary? Can you use recycled materials to pack your items?

Working with companies like Pak Factory can make it easier to get the packaging to suit an eco-friendly business.

Opt for Green Web Hosting

According to a survey of customers, 81% said they thought companies should do more to help the environment.

Not a lot of businessowners are aware that their websites are also leaving a carbon footprint. Your web host may not be using renewable energy to power their data centers. Consider opting for green web hosting to help reduce your digital carbon footprint.

Work from Home

If you’re a flexible business that cares about the environment, you may want to consider a more drastic option.

Working from home instead of in a traditional office can enable you to make a huge difference. Think of the energy spent when running all the appliances in your office and your employees traveling to and from work each day.

Imagine if you could change that.

Think about offering flexible working arrangements. Not only will you be able to help the environment but it’s a fact that flexible working arrangements are something your employees want.

Overnight, you’ll become a more attractive company to work for.

Last Word – Doing Your Part for the Environment

Companies can make a big difference by altering their working arrangements. With the business community contributing so much to waste, you must act.

With customers choosing companies based on their green practices, implementing change could lead to you acquiring a competitive edge in the process. And it doesn’t have to be expensive to make changes, either.

What is your business doing to help the environment this coming year?