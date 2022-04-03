7 Green Ideas for an Eco-Friendly Outdoor Space

We have talked at length in the past about creating an eco-friendly home. Most of the discussions have centered around the home itself. However, making sure the outdoors is environmentally friendly can be just as important, especially during the summer when you will be outside a lot.

Enhancing your outdoor space is a great way to enjoy the warmer weather and get some fresh air. However, it’s important to do so in an eco-friendly way. From using energy-efficient LED lights and using recycled materials to make simple changes like using less water, these tips can help you reduce your impact on the environment. Here are seven ideas to help you create an outdoor oasis that is good for the environment.

Low-Voltage LED Lights

One of the easiest ways to make your outdoor space more eco-friendly is to switch to low-voltage LED lights. If you’re planning on lighting up your deck or patio, you may want to consider low voltage deck lighting, as it’s much more energy-efficient than traditional incandescent lighting. You can find solar-powered LED lights that will recharge during the day and provide plenty of light at night.

Rain Barrel or Cistern

Collecting rainwater is an efficient water-saving hack that you can use for watering plants or washing your car. A rain barrel or cistern is a great way to collect water, and you can find them in a variety of sizes and styles to fit your home.

Composting

Composting is a great way to improve soil fertility for better plant growth if you have a garden. It’s also an excellent way of reducing chemical fertilizers that will have far-reaching effects on your food and the water systems around your home. You can compost kitchen scraps and yard waste, and there are many different types of compost bins available to fit your needs.

Native Plant Species

Native plants are adapted to your local climate and soil, requiring less water and maintenance than non-native species. You won’t have to worry about using expensive fertilizers and chemicals to keep them alive and healthy. This makes them a great choice for an eco-friendly garden. Make sure you research the list of plant species native to your area before you get started.

Eco-Friendly Furniture

Furniture is a big part of any outdoor space, so why not make it eco-friendly? There are many eco-friendly furniture companies out there that use sustainable materials like bamboo and recycled plastic. Plus, you can feel good knowing that your furniture didn’t contribute to deforestation or pollution.

Xeriscaping

If you live in a hot and dry area, you might want to consider xeriscaping. This type of landscaping uses drought-resistant regional plants that don’t need a lot of water to survive. Like planting native species, xeriscaping can also help reduce your water bill and the number of chemicals you use on your lawn. You’ll equally give little attention to regular maintenance as the plants you’ll use here are mostly self-reliant.

Eco-Friendly Lawn Mowers

Lawn care and maintenance are agreeably some of the most draining eco-unfriendly home chores. The process of mowing the lawn spews harmful chemicals into the air and leaves a carbon footprint when using gas-powered mowers. Electric or solar-powered mowers are both great options. Reel mowers are the more environmentally friendly choice, but they may not be ideal if you have a large lawn as they’re manually driven.

Achieving an eco-friendly outdoor space is easier than you may think. With a few simple changes, you can have a beautiful and sustainable lawn that will stay healthy for years to come.