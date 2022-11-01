6 Brain Boosting Superfoods that Don’t Harm the Planet

There are a lot of factors that you have to take into consideration when you are trying to live an eco-friendlier lifestyle. One of the most important variables is your diet.

Many people overestimate the role that their diet plays in their carbon footprint. According to research cited by the University of Michigan, 10-30% of the average household’s carbon footprint is due to food. You can lower your carbon footprint by changing your diet properly.

Of course, you can’t ignore your own health to improve the planet. You have to make sure that you get the right nutrients and are able to stay healthy. One issue that you have to consider is the importance of brain health.

The good news is that there are a lot of healthy brain foods that are also good for the planet. As we stated before, plant-based diets have a lower carbon footprint and are better for the environment. Many of them are also good for your brain. You don’t have to eat meat that has a detrimental impact on the planet to keep your brain healthy.

The Best Brain Foods for People on Eco-Friendly Diets

There are six very helpful, eco-friendly foods that help our brains work and study much better.

It had always been hard to learn and enjoy success all the time long. We all have to complete a lot of tasks and duties that have stringent demands and timelines. Each must be submitted on time and it adds more stress and nervous tension. Many learners merely give up when they are stuck with so many assignments that make them seek advanced writing. Their brain cannot withstand the pressure. It loses focus, and has problems with memory, thinking, and so on.

When a student faces these issues, he or she must realize that the problem is severe. Our brain (also called by medics cerebrum) must be nourished with the right food to remain effective and full of energy. You need to define and consume the best brain food for studying. We have investigated this crucial matter and are ready to share our findings with you. Read on to understand the way your brain can be sustained.

In case you need help now, you should use custom writing assistance. A reliable writing platform will be able to tackle all your learning pains. The writers using these platforms will surely help to create high-quality papers of all types in all subjects.

Berries Top the List of Brain Food for People on Eco-Friendly Diets

All sorts of berries are good food for studying. They have various healthy properties that can potentially improve academic performance and protect the brain from damage, aging, and so on. One study included regular servings of such berries as:

Blueberry

Strawberry

Raspberry

Blackberry

The results showed that students who took this berry smoothie good enhance their attention and perform task-switching tests much faster and more precisely than the other students from a placebo group. They had better short- and long-term memory as well.

Different berries have the properties to stop inflammatory processes to protect our body and mind. They enhance the blood inflow to the cerebrum and also improve the pathways of certain signals inside of it.

Berries are also excellent for people that care about sustainability. They can grow in nature, so the carbon footprint of wild berries is practically non-existent. Cultivated berries do have a larger carbon footprint, since they require energy for irrigation and other farming practices. However, they are still much better for the environment than most other brain foods like fish. The environmental impact will be even lower if they are grown with eco-friendly farming practices.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are highly nutritious. They are among the best foods for studying due to this crucial benefit. Oranges and grapefruits are rich in:

Hesperidin

Naringin

Quercetin

Rutin

They help to improve memory and general brain functioning. They help to prevent mental decline and protect from cell damage. Various studies proved that participants showed improved memory-testing results than those without citrus fruits.

The Commonwealth Human Ecology Council reports that citrus fruits are actually the eco-friendliest food to eat. They have only 0.39kg of greenhouse gas emissions per kilogram produced. They are perfect brain foods for people trying to lower their carbon footprint.

Dark Chocolate and Cocoa Products

Dark chocolate and various products that contain cocoa are the foods that help you concentrate. If you consume them regularly, your ability to focus on a concrete task will be enhanced for many a time. They are rich in flavonoids. Studies prove that these foods boost our ability to focus, think, and remember things. They also help to improve the reaction time. All these properties are crucial for the learning process.

Some people fear that dark chocolate isn’t good for the planet, since deforestation is needed to grow cocoa plants in many areas. However, the World Economic Forum reports that there are plenty of good options that help the planet. Craft cocoa makers produce dark chocolate that is actually eco-friendlier than most other types of chocolate and most other brain foods at that.

Nuts

We guess you know that various sorts of nuts are nourishing for our bodies. They are also known as great foods for your brain. One of the best features of nuts is their portability. They can be easily taken with you and eaten on demand. Even a small amount of nuts will provide you with energy and endurance. They can be also added to various meals.

Nuts are rich in zinc, fat, vitamin E, protein, and fiber. These vitamins and elements boost brain function and improve reaction time. They likewise help to support the mental status of every person. It means you can withstand stress better.

Nuts also have a relatively low carbon footprint. The Commonwealth Human Ecology Council rates them as the third eco-friendliest food.

Eggs

The products of hens are eggs and they are likewise great for our cerebrum. Eggs are known as foods that boost memory, coordination, cognition, and motor performance. They are rich in:

Lutein

Vitamin B12

Choline

Selenium

Protein

When it comes to memory, they are more than boosters of your possibility to keep something in the mind for a long time. They also increase the capacity of your memory. This benefit is crucial for every student. Eggs also help to improve visual and mental function, sustain neurological health, etc.

Eggs aren’t as good for the planet as some of the other foods on the list. However, they are still better than fish and most other meats.

Avocados

You can also consume avocado. Several studies proved that this food can sufficiently sustain your cerebrum function. It helps to regain focus, and think faster and more accurately. It even sustains the health of our eyes. Avocado is rich in lutein. One of the best features of this food is its flexibility. We mean that you can combine it with other snacks and take it wherever you go.

Avocadoes are the least eco-friendly food on this list, partly because they require so much water to make. However, they are still eco-friendlier than almost any meat, so still deserve a spot.

So, What Is the Best Brain Food for Eco-Friendly Consumers?

As you can see, there are various foods that can nourish your brain and make you think faster, clearer, and more precisely without harming the planet. You just have to eat eco-friendly brain foods.

Yet, there are other sorts we have not mentioned above. You are welcome to look for similar articles to define what else can be consumed to sustain your main thinking organ. Create a healthy diet plan that includes them all. This is one of the most reliable and effective clues to your learning success!