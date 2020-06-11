Create an Outdoor Living Space Ideal for Eco-Friendly Entertainment

It’s that time of year when the temperatures are just right to embrace the outdoors. The desire to get out and have fun is only heightened by the shelter in place orders to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Though many outdoor activities and events have been canceled and sheltering in place is still advised, you can still enjoy this time of year by making use of your backyard.

Your backyard is an extension of your home. When designed well it can serve as an oasis perfect for rest and relaxation or fun and entertainment. Not to mention, utilizing your backyard during warmer seasons can help you to conserve energy, save money, and remain safe, during the pandemic. Besides any investment you make in outdoor living space or beautiful landscaping is a great tip for selling your home at a premium in years to come.

If you’re interested in transforming your backyard into an eco-friendly outdoor living space, check out these tips below:

Solar Powered Lights

Whether you’re planning an event that will go long after the sun goes down or you want to enjoy your backyard in the evening hours, you’re going to need lighting. Instead of wasting energy and increasing your energy bill, you can purchase solar-powered lights online. They have solar-powered lanterns and landscape lights that you can use for added safety and function when you’re outdoors at night.

Outdoor Kitchens

Give your indoor kitchen (and your energy bill) a break by designing an outdoor kitchen. Seeing as how burning charcoal and wood are bad for the environment and your physical health, you can reduce your carbon footprint by investing in an electric, propane, or gas grill or stove for your outdoor kitchen. If you have the funds for it, you can also invest in cabinets with nice outdoor cabinet knobs and drawers to store dishes, utensils, and other supplies.

Reusable Dishes and Utensils

Speaking of utensils and dishes, in order to keep your carbon footprint low (and save yourself money since buying paper products can get expensive), it is best to utilize reusable items. You don’t have to bring your good kitchenware outdoors to achieve this. In fact, you can find reusable dishes and utensils very affordably in an array of colors, styles, patterns, and shapes to fit the decor or vibe of your outdoor living space.

Create Plenty of Shade

There are times when the temperatures can get pretty high causing you to get hot. Instead of retreating into the house or turning on outdoor ceiling fans, design your outdoor space with lots of shade. You can strategically plant trees and bushes or purchase awnings, canopies, and umbrellas to provide more shade. However, do your research! Many types of trees have aggressive root systems that can distub sidewalks or foundations. Information on trees can be found online or by asking any professional in your area

Area for Fun and Entertainment

Modern technology has become an easy form of entertainment. Be that as it may, utilizing these electronic devices for hours each day will increase your energy bill. Too much tech can also have an adverse effect on your physical and mental wellbeing. So, when designing your outdoor living space, be sure to create an area for fun and entertainment.

Having a swimming pool, basketball court, sandbox, playground, or pond in your backyard gives you and your family fun things to do when they’re outside. This reduces boredom and encourages everyone to put down the electronics and have a good time.

Consider a Garden

A final tip for creating an eco-friendly outdoor living space would be to add a garden. A garden is great for the environment in that it reduces the fuel emissions necessary to transport fresh produce to consumers. It’s also better for your health. You can easily set-up a box or table garden in your backyard and plant fresh fruits and veggies that will taste great when they’re ripe and ready to grill.

As the weather gets better outside, it becomes increasingly difficult for you to remain indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. If you happen to have a backyard, you can ease your frustrations and enjoy nature by creating an outdoor oasis. These eco-friendly design tips make it easy for you to have fun, entertain guests (small groups), reduce your carbon footprint, and save a ton of money, all while remaining safe.