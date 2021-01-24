4 Incredibly Easy and Eco-Friendly Ways to Get Rid of Your Junk

There is an old saying, “change is the only constant.” But that is not true. There is another constant in life: junk!

]We often find that after a thrilling day of retail therapy, you reach home to find that you don’t have space for all your new stuff. I paraphrase countless pop stars of our generation when I say, “It isn’t easy to let go!” That’s true for loved ones, entire cities, and clutter. You can’t hoard it all and you don’t need to. Everything has an expiry date and sometimes you need to remind yourself of the dates too. A clean, clutter-free house awaits if you try these tried and tested hacks to remove junk. The best thing of all is that most junk removal ideas are eco-friendly!

#1 Hire a Junk Removal Company

It’s not your fault. You’re too close to the problem. You need a fresh pair of eyes. Enter professional, certified junk removers. We previously talked about the benefits of using them, so it is worth looking at the benefits in more detail. You can sit back and relax as they lift, load and haul away all your unwanted items. It’s easy to lie to yourself but a lot harder to defend your decision in front of ke sure you ask if they recycle. a stranger.

If you don’t mind shelling out some cash, try a junk removal service and sit back as they work their magic.

#2 Donate for a good cause

Junk is a strong word. What’s old for you can be reused and recycled for someone else. You probably have many perfectly good items with just some wear and tear. These belongings can be sewn, mended, or fixed and put up for the needy. You can contact several organizations via a simple phone call or an email. They’ll come to your doorstep and take away all that you wish to give.

#3 Sharing is Caring

You have your eyes set on a new coffee maker, while the old one sits there on your countertop feeling all alone. Your cousin cannot help but eye the old one each time she comes to your place, what do you do? The answer to this 50 cents question is, you simply give her the old coffee making machine.

Similarly, there might be sweaters, blankets, toys, books, appliances, and many such things that you probably have considered junk, but someone you might know would love to have this stuff. Set up your living room or garage with all this mess and invite over people you know, friends, family, neighbors, colleagues and let them pick up what they like. It sounds like a perfect get-together cum getting rid of your junk party.

#4 Make some noise for Money, Honey!

If you know your junk is worth it, why not make some money out of it? A wise question indeed. There are numerous websites where you can put your non-useful goodies up for sale. A few pictures along with a prize you would like to get in exchange for your stuff are all the details you need to post and wait for buyers to reach out to you.

You can also reach out to stores that sell second hand items and sell your stuff there or at a pawn shop if needed. Don’t forget to make plans about what you will do with all that money you make soon after.

Conclusion

Not everything that glitters is gold and neither every junk unworthy. Throwing this in the bin should be your last resort when thinking about getting rid of something you don’t need. Try these tested ways to make sure you always get something in return for what you once proudly owned.

Let us know how did you finally decide to get rid of your junk. What did you get in return? The choices are many, but if we had to make a guess – it would be the following. Peace of mind, gratitude, money, or all of the above?