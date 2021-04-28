Embracing Profit and Long-Term Sustainability: An Undeniably Green Future

Were you aware that the United Kingdom produces approximately 26 million tonnes of waste on an annual basis? Out of this rather staggering figure, more than 12 million tonnes are subsequently recycled; equating to a mean rate of 45 per cent.

Although it should come as no great surprise that consumers and businesses alike are learning to adopt a greener approach, relatively few are aware that selling recyclable materials is an excellent way to obtain additional liquidity. Whether referring to paper, cardboard, plastic, or scrap metal, entrepreneurs are beginning to leverage the options at their disposal.

Let us take a closer look at this concept as well as why The Green Alchemist is now capable of offering truly impressive solutions.

The Growing Demand for Recyclable Substances

There are several benefits associated with purchasing recyclable materials. Namely, these products often represent more cost-effective alternatives thanks to competitive prices. Let us also not fail to mention that such a strategy emphasises the increasing importance of a “circular economy” throughout the United Kingdom. This is the very same reason why many well-known brands have already adopted such an approach. A handful of examples include:

Nike

H&M

Zara

Apple

Currys PC World

Not only does this mindset make sound business sense, but it is undeniably beneficial to the environment.

Green Alchemy in These Modern Times

We can now see why businesses are leveraging the benefits of such strategies. However, individuals can also take full advantage of the options at their disposal thanks to the innovative approach adopted by The Green Alchemist.

The primary purpose of this portal is to offer a massive online marketplace entirely devoted to the sale of recyclable materials. Current options include:

Plastic recycling

Cardboard recycling

Paper recycling

Scrap metal recycling

Once the registration process has been completed, members can browse through updated listings of buyers, sellers and licensed waste couriers. Any recyclable materials can likewise be posted in order to appeal to specific buyers. Another important amenity involves access to real-time prices; ideal when calculating an accurate quotation.

Simple, Streamlined and Straight to the Point

Do your current business operations generate a significant amount of recyclable waste? Have you been looking for a centralised means to sell scrap metal such as aluminium, copper or brass? Perhaps you are instead more interested in purchasing waste paper or similar materials at highly competitive prices. These are two of the many reasons why The Green Alchemist represents a one-of-a-kind opportunity.

It is simple to create a profile and to immediately contact others within this growing marketplace. Users can likewise address other metrics such as collection times and dates in order to further expedite the entire process. Whether referring to reliable cardboard collection, the latest scrap metal values or PVC products, a kaleidoscope of options can be accessed within seconds.

It is currently estimated that the recycling industry within the United Kingdom is valued at £21.2 billion pounds. When we then consider the fact that the sector associated with recyclable waste products grew by a staggering 3.6 per cent in 2019, it is clear that a bright (and green) future awaits.