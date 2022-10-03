Lower Your Carbon Footprint Sleeping in Roof Top Tents

Last summer, Booking.com released a sustainability report for the travel industry. We should all take the findings to heart. You will want to read the report to learn more about the strategies that you can take to practice eco-friendlier travel options.

We have made some posts about the importance of being green while traveling. Most of our posts have talked about ways to lower your carbon footprint with traditional travel plans, such as flying and staying in hotels.

However, it is also a good idea to stay green by pursuing nontraditional travel options. This can involve camping instead of using hotel rooms.

Think of New Ways to Lower Your Carbon Footprint While Traveling

Are you looking for ways to lower your carbon footprint while traveling or camping? One of the most important things that you will have to think about is where you intend on spending the night.

Many people choose to sleep in a hotel when they are on the road. The problem is that hotels can have a high carbon footprint for any number of reasons. In fact, traveling accounts for around 8% of our global carbon footprint. When you are staying in a hotel, you are obviously going to be using the lights and other amenities.

Therefore, you are going to want to consider other ways to spend the night with a lower carbon footprint. One of the options worth exploring is using roof top tents instead. This will make it easier for you to enjoy the evening without having to worry about using too much energy and harming the planet.

Eco-Friendly Tourists Should Consider Spending the Night in Roof Top Tends

There is nothing quite like being able to hit the road and camp out whenever you please. Having the right equipment can definitely play an important role in doing so. For that reason, roof top tents make all the sense in the world.

Having a tent provides flexibility, but it can’t hold a candle to a roof top tent. It also is going to use a lot less energy (i.e. virtually none) than a hotel room, so it will be much better for the environment. There are a variety of reasons why roof top tents just make sense. Here are a few worth considering.

Quite Comfortable

Though it may sound like sleeping on the roof of your car is anything but comfortable, that is where the roof top tent comes into the equation. It can create a comfortable space for you to enjoy your night.

It comes with a sleeping pad, pillows, and a blanket so that you can enjoy the feeling of being in your own bed while being totally mobile. No need to sacrifice comfort while on the road.

Unmatched Mobility

The entire purpose of a tent is versatility and mobility. One of the reasons that roof top tents are so popular is because they provide unmatched mobility to those who love getting outdoors.

They fold up simply, able to go with you no matter where you go. It takes but a few minutes to open and set up the roof top tent, ready to use in no time. It provides owners the ability to set up camp wherever it makes the most sense, making long trips simpler and easier than ever before.

Eco-Friendly

As we stated above, these tents are also better for the environment. They require no energy to create and you will just use the light of a lantern to keep them lit. This is a lot better for the planet than spending the night in a hotel room that will use a lot more power.

Stay Comfortable and Lower Your Carbon Footprint with Roof Top Tents

Before you head out for your next camping trip, make sure that you have a roof top tent in your repertoire. It is one of the must-have pieces of equipment that anyone should have when camping.

There are a lot of roof top tents to choose from. When you find the one that suits you best, you will have an invaluable piece of equipment that you can rely on going forward.