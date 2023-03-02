You just got off the phone scheduling an appointment with Votacall, when you get an email from an environmental organization asking for donations. You wish there were more you could do to help protect the environment. That’s why we’re offering 5 tips to live more sustainably in 2023.

Let’s get into it!

Reduce Meat Consumption

When it comes to food that has the highest carbon footprint, factory farmed animal protein takes the lead. Factory farmed meat also contributes to groundwater, air, and soil pollution. One of the ways to live more sustainably in 2023 is to reduce your consumption of meat. You don’t have to completely get rid of meat from your diet, but even cutting it in half would make a big impact.

Use Reusable Bags

How often do you go shopping and end up tossing the bags in the trash after you get home? Grocery store bags are a huge source of our world’s plastic. It’s not uncommon for you to see bags drifting along the street or washing up on shorelines. Instead of using the plastic bags at the store, a way to live more sustainably is to bring your own grocery bags that aren’t made from plastics.

Don’t Buy Single-Use Water Bottles

We all know by now that plastic waste is a major environmental concern. One of the big contenders in plastics is single-use water bottles. One of the easiest ways to live more sustainability in 2023, is to stop using single-use water bottles. You can find many affordable, eco-friendly water bottles instead. Not only will this help to protect the environment, it will also save you a considerable amount of money.

Do More Cooking at Home

While it’s okay to eat out every so often, cooking at home is a more eco-friendly approach to where you get your meals from. Cooking at home allows you to make more eco-conscious choices. You can control what food and ingredients you use, and this means you can opt for ingredients and foods that are more environmentally friendly. You can also make sure that any plastics used during cooking are recycled. Similar to using your own water bottle, cooking at home is also a way to save you more money and eat healthier. It’s an easy win-win!

Keep Your Buying to a Minimum

One of the biggest changes you can make to your life when it comes to living sustainably is to buy less. This means buying less when it comes to everything – food, clothing, and other daily items. We so often buy things that we don’t need, and this could have a big, negative impact on the environment as we often end up throwing away things over time. Try and adopt a minimalistic lifestyle to help protect our beautiful environment.

Conclusion: Sustainable Living is Possible

Sustainable living is possible by following some simple steps. Use reusable containers for food and beverages, avoiding single-use plastic items, and switching to natural cleaning products can go a long way in reducing your carbon footprint. Additionally, driving less often or choosing public transport over private vehicles can reduce emissions significantly. Finally, investing in energy-efficient appliances and using renewable sources of energy like solar power will help create a more sustainable future.

Living sustainably requires an effort from all of us to reduce our environmental impact as much as possible. It is not always easy but it is worth the effort considering the limited resources we have on this planet and how they are quickly being depleted due to excessive consumption and pollution. We need to start with small changes that make all the difference in order to create a better future for generations to come. With collective efforts, sustainable living really is possible!