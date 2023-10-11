5 Coping Strategies for Anxiety Over Climate Change

Climate change has led to some very concerning issues in recent years. It is affecting us in a myriad of ways, some of which are very stranger. For example, a new study by the Czech Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Cambridge University found that climate change is even affecting the quality of beer in Europe.

It is therefore understandable that many people are very anxious about it. One poll by The Commonwealth Fund found that 68% of people have at least some anxiety over climate change.

However, it is important not to let climate change take too much of a toll on our mental health. Recent world events have left many of us struggling with stress that can quickly feel unmanageable. As anxiety builds, you may be left struggling to find ways to cope with the pressure and move forward in your life. The tips below can help you turn destructive stress into an energy you can work with.

1. Work With Your Internal Clock

Do you wake up to find that you have energy but struggle to put it to good use? Mornings may be rough for you. But you’re wide awake and ready to work when the sun goes down. Working with your internal clock is critical no matter what part of the day is your highest energy point.

You may feel energized but scattered in the morning. If that’s the case, set yourself up for productivity before bed. There are several ways to prepare yourself for the next day ahead of time.

For example, select and place your workout clothes somewhere easy in your bedroom. That way, you see them as soon as you get up.

It makes it challenging to make excuses when you prepare ahead of time. To stay on target, make yourself a list of items to tackle. Having a handy list will improve your personal life.

2. Relax Deeply

Set a quitting time and guard it. If you’re done working by 5 PM and finish dinner by 7 PM, then 7 PM is your quitting time. Get into your pajamas and settle on the couch for some entertainment. Or, settle in for the evening by reading a book.

There are other activities you can do as well. For example, you may use cannabis to wind down at night. On Veriheal, you can apply for a medication marijuana card online in your state. Once approved, you can visit your local dispensary and stock up on cannabis gummies and more.

Track your use of this and any other relaxation tools. Do you need medical marijuana to fall asleep, stay asleep, or both? If you struggle to stay asleep, you may benefit from edible products. But, edibles must be digested to be effective. Monitor how you feel the next day and alter your dose accordingly. If all goes well, you can repeat the activity when you experience anxiety.

3. Carry a Notebook

Keep a notebook on you at all times to jot down necessary information. Keep your grocery list out of your head. Write it down so your brain can function more creatively.

Do the same with the many tasks you need to complete each day. Look for ways to combine activities to lower your workload on the weekend. Do your best to block out large chunks of time on your days off. Doing so makes it easier for you to stay home and not run errands.

4. Move Your Body

An early morning workout might not fit into your schedule. If that happens, block out time during your lunch to stretch your legs and clear your head. If you are going to grocery shop, park far from the doors. Walking as you enter and leave allows you to add more activity to your day.

Exercise is vital for your heart. Even better, when your mind is under too much pressure, even a short walk can help solve problems that bother you.

Our hind brain is energized when we move our bodies and let our brains wander. Problems that might initiate a fear response become less scary. Answers may be easier to find when your body is powering through space.

5. Guard Your Mental Intake

Pay close attention to what you watch on television. Take care to avoid movies that cause you to suffer physical stress. If you feel you need more time and are constantly under pressure, a fictionalized tale of life in an emergency room may not suit you.

Instead, look for stories of people overcoming adversity. Search out tales of people who set lofty goals, work efficiently, and meet those goals. You don’t need to spend all your free time being endlessly uplifted. But you don’t have to spend it in a mental foxhole.

Manage Your Mental Health in Spite of Worsening Climate Change

Stress and anxiety can quickly become overwhelming as we become more concerned about the state of the planet. The good news is that there are things we can do to manage anxiety over climate change.

If you feel trapped in an anxious cycle, list three things you can do immediately. For example, you could get up, drink water, and wash your face. This short ritual may allow you to reset your brain and break away from a cycle of anxious thoughts.

No matter how you cope, be gentle with yourself. You are always a work in progress, and that’s okay! Do what you can to make your life less stressful, and everything should fall into place.