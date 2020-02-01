Eco-Friendly Beauty Ideas That Any Lady Can Try

Are you not willing to give up your vanity filled with different kinds of beauty products but also want to live a life that is less wasteful? Do you want to do something about all the pollution and overflowing landfills? Well, you actually don’t have to give up your comforts, pampering products and accessories! Here are a few brands and necessities you can introduce to your vanity which will allow you to enjoy pampering and fashion without having a guilty conscience.

Organic makeup for the win

What kind of vanity is free of makeup? However, if you want to keep your beauty routine clean and zero-waste, check out some of the other brands that can make you eco-friendlier and more beautiful. For instance, Axiology has a very bold color palette of lipsticks make with vegan ingredients and using cruelty-free processes. Also, their casing is made of aluminum that can easily be recycled after use. Antonym Cosmetics packs their vegan and cruelty-free products in bamboo while companies like Elate even offer refills and are very conscious of packaging waste.

Choose an eco-friendly nail polish

Nail polish is one of the must-have elements of every vanity. However, traditional nail polish contains a lot of horrible chemicals and harsh smells. Instead, you might want to opt for brands like Orosa, Aila or Sundays which are vegan, cruelty-free and free of formaldehyde, toluene, camphor, xylene, and other harmful chemicals. Some like Piggy Pain nail polish are hypoallergenic, water-based and odor-free so they are suitable even for kids!

Check out reusable cotton swabs

No matter if you’re cleaning your ears or trying to make your makeup look perfect, you will need to have some cotton swabs at hand. However, millions of these little sticks are thrown away, often ending up in the ocean. What can you do about this? Consider switching to products like LastSwab that can be washed with soap and water and reused up to 1000 times! There’s a basic version for cleaning ears and a beauty version for quick makeup corrections.

Opt for cute jewelry

Sometimes, you need a little motivation to keep your eco-friendly efforts moving forward. In that case, treat yourself to some cute jewelry that will remind you of nature and its wonderful gifts. If you lack something like that in your jewelry box, check out brands like Moon Magic, a company that offers amazing pieces that will bring you closer to Mother Earth. Their jewelry pieces will not only look amazing on your eco-friendly vanity but also be your companions through many events. Stones like moonstone are elegant, sophisticated and a perfect accessory to any outfit.

Ditch disposable wipes

If you love to sit at your vanity after a long day or a fun night out and remove your makeup, remember that your cotton pads and disposable wipes create a bunch of waste and pollution. So, ditch these for something like microfiber makeup remover cloths that can be washed and used repeatedly. They are also much more efficient when removing makeup so you can often use nothing but water.

Buy eco-friendly clothing

If you want to adopt completely eco-friendly aesthetics, you need to fill your wardrobe with organic and eco-conscious clothing. Of course, don’t throw out everything you have, but slowly start replacing worn-out items with ethical clothing from companies that are fair-trade certified, organic and avoid the use of toxic dyes. Companies like Pact, Reformation, People Tree, and Boden all pay great attention to their production processes and try to be as ethical as possible. Some of these brands sell men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing, so you can make them one-stop-shops for your family.

Slowly start replacing your old products and clothing with eco-friendly options and soon you’ll live a much eco-friendlier life with less waste, toxins, and pollution.