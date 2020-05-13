Green Living Enthusiasts Make The Most Of Natural Cleaning Products

Sustainable living practices can be incorporated into every aspect of our lives. We can embrace green living by using sustainable cleaning products in 2020.

Eco-Friendly Cleaning is Becoming More Important in 2020

We have all experienced stubborn stains and problematic cleaning situations, The logical thing that most people decide to do then is to get the strongest cleaner the possibly can. However, this is not a good idea all the time. In many cases, it could prove to be more dangerous than it is helpful.

Unfortunately, many traditional cleaning products are terrible for the environment. They have a lot of harsh chemicals that you need to avoid using at all possible costs.

You probably didn’t know that your home is probably already equipped with some products that can help you deal with some of the most stubborn stains. If you combine some natural products and mix them, you will be getting some perfectly good and natural cleaners that are more than safe. Calling your local home cleaners from time to time is a good idea. They are able to perform much better than you and me, but for some easier jobs, you can still do it yourself.

Here are some DIY natural cleaning products that you can mix up at home. They are all perfect for anybody that is committed to sustainable living and doesn’t want to harm the environment.

Solution 1

Ingredients:

White vinegar

Water

Rind derived from a lemon base

Sprigs from a rosemary plant

Add all of the ingredients above into a single mixture. Make sure that one part is comprised entirely of water and the other is made up of white vinegar. Stir the concoction into a spray bottle, shake it together, and leave it to sit for about a week before you use it.

You can use this one to wipe out smudges, water stains, or clean trash cans. It will disinfect the surface and the lemon smell will leave a nice aroma. But don’t use it on granite as the acid can etch the stone.

Solution 2

Ingredients:

2 cups of water

½ cider or white vinegar

¼ of rubbing alcohol (70%)

1 or 2 drops of essential oil (optional for smell)

This solution is excellent for cleaning windows or mirrors. It will make everything squeaky clean and the smell will make the atmosphere better.

However, don’t use it on a hot day. It might leave the streaks in that case. But you can use a paper towel or a cloth and spray the solution on it so you can spread it. After this, you can wipe the mirror or the window clean.

Solution 3

Ingredients:

1 quart of warm water

4 tablespoons of baking soda

Baking soda works wonders on various types of surfaces. You can clean appliances, kitchen counters, or the inside of the fridge with it. This mixture can be used in a lot of different ways.

You can pour it down a drain and remove all the unwanted smells. Remove the spots from stainless steel or various other problems that you have around the kitchen. Simply apply it with a damp cloth and use it gently, rinse and buff dry to finish.

Solution 4

Ingredients:

White vinegar or lemon juice

Table salt

This solution is perfect for cleaning bathroom appointments, non-lacquered cabinet pulls, and similar surfaces.

It works easy. Just damp a sponge with vinegar or lemon juice, add some salt to it and rub the surface gently. After you are done give it a thorough rinse with water and let it dry off for a bit.

Solution 5

Ingredients:

½ lemon

½ cup of borax powder

If you have rust stains on porcelain or you notice them on enamel sinks, this is the perfect way to remove them. Take a wedge of lemon, cut it in half and dip it in the borax powder. Then use it to scrub the surface you are having problems with. After you scrub it thoroughly, rinse it off and let it dry.

But keep in mind that this is not safe for marble or granite as it might damage it.

Make these Green Cleaning Tips Work

There are a lot of ways that you can practice sustainable living. You can make a big difference by making your own green cleaning products. We hope this helps!